Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Quarterly Results

63.88
(12.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.52

3.22

6.09

4.54

4.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.52

3.22

6.09

4.54

4.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.26

2.13

0.86

0.34

0.51

Total Income

4.78

5.35

6.95

4.89

4.92

Total Expenditure

4.09

5.08

9.12

6.46

4.99

PBIDT

0.69

0.27

-2.17

-1.57

-0.08

Interest

0.29

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.03

PBDT

0.4

0.23

-2.22

-1.61

-0.11

Depreciation

0.15

0.17

0.06

0.25

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.08

0.05

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0.16

0.09

0.14

0.03

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

0.09

-0.11

-2.46

-1.91

-0.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.09

-0.11

-2.46

-1.91

-0.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0.39

1.32

0.35

-1.19

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.3

-1.43

-2.81

-0.72

-0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.1

-0.13

-2.87

-2.23

-0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.58

8.58

8.58

8.58

8.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.6

8.38

-35.63

-34.58

-1.81

PBDTM(%)

11.36

7.14

-36.45

-35.46

-2.49

PATM(%)

2.55

-3.41

-40.39

-42.07

-5.89

