Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.52
3.22
6.09
4.54
4.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.52
3.22
6.09
4.54
4.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.26
2.13
0.86
0.34
0.51
Total Income
4.78
5.35
6.95
4.89
4.92
Total Expenditure
4.09
5.08
9.12
6.46
4.99
PBIDT
0.69
0.27
-2.17
-1.57
-0.08
Interest
0.29
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.03
PBDT
0.4
0.23
-2.22
-1.61
-0.11
Depreciation
0.15
0.17
0.06
0.25
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.08
0.05
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0.16
0.09
0.14
0.03
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
-0.11
-2.46
-1.91
-0.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.09
-0.11
-2.46
-1.91
-0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0.39
1.32
0.35
-1.19
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.3
-1.43
-2.81
-0.72
-0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.1
-0.13
-2.87
-2.23
-0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.58
8.58
8.58
8.58
8.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.6
8.38
-35.63
-34.58
-1.81
PBDTM(%)
11.36
7.14
-36.45
-35.46
-2.49
PATM(%)
2.55
-3.41
-40.39
-42.07
-5.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.