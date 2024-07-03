Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13.84
68.41
46.77
28.46
65.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.84
68.41
46.77
28.46
65.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1
0.69
0.85
1.43
1.17
Total Income
14.84
69.09
47.62
29.89
66.85
Total Expenditure
19
64.75
44.58
26.37
58.6
PBIDT
-4.17
4.35
3.04
3.52
8.25
Interest
0.15
0.92
0.61
0.67
1.28
PBDT
-4.32
3.43
2.43
2.85
6.97
Depreciation
0.8
2.28
2.37
2.28
3.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.71
0.37
0.02
1.06
Deferred Tax
0.1
-0.29
-0.3
-0.24
-0.37
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.26
0.73
0
0.79
3.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.26
0.73
0
0.79
3.19
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.13
-0.2
-0.25
0.72
-2.64
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.13
0.93
0.25
0.07
5.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.13
0.77
0
0.92
3.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.58
8.58
8.58
8.58
8.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-30.13
6.35
6.49
12.36
12.56
PBDTM(%)
-31.21
5.01
5.19
10.01
10.61
PATM(%)
-38
1.06
0
2.77
4.85
