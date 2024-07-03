iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

63
(-1.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

13.84

68.41

46.77

28.46

65.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.84

68.41

46.77

28.46

65.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1

0.69

0.85

1.43

1.17

Total Income

14.84

69.09

47.62

29.89

66.85

Total Expenditure

19

64.75

44.58

26.37

58.6

PBIDT

-4.17

4.35

3.04

3.52

8.25

Interest

0.15

0.92

0.61

0.67

1.28

PBDT

-4.32

3.43

2.43

2.85

6.97

Depreciation

0.8

2.28

2.37

2.28

3.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.71

0.37

0.02

1.06

Deferred Tax

0.1

-0.29

-0.3

-0.24

-0.37

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.26

0.73

0

0.79

3.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.26

0.73

0

0.79

3.19

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.13

-0.2

-0.25

0.72

-2.64

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.13

0.93

0.25

0.07

5.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.13

0.77

0

0.92

3.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.58

8.58

8.58

8.58

8.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-30.13

6.35

6.49

12.36

12.56

PBDTM(%)

-31.21

5.01

5.19

10.01

10.61

PATM(%)

-38

1.06

0

2.77

4.85

