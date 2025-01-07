Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.35
77.57
70.27
92.81
yoy growth (%)
-44.11
10.39
-24.28
5.02
Raw materials
-21.13
-37.02
-44.2
-56.94
As % of sales
48.75
47.72
62.9
61.35
Employee costs
-6.44
-9.92
-7.77
-7.04
As % of sales
14.85
12.78
11.06
7.58
Other costs
-12.18
-19.39
-11.79
-18.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.09
24.99
16.78
19.82
Operating profit
3.59
11.24
6.49
10.43
OPM
8.29
14.49
9.24
11.23
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.46
-4.06
-3.89
Interest expense
-0.89
-1.57
-2.79
-3.09
Other income
0.46
1.37
2.74
1.03
Profit before tax
-0.09
7.57
2.37
4.47
Taxes
0.05
-0.35
-0.78
-1.95
Tax rate
-59.39
-4.65
-32.83
-43.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
7.22
1.59
2.51
Exceptional items
0.5
-5.37
-0.03
0
Net profit
0.46
1.85
1.56
2.51
yoy growth (%)
-74.63
18.55
-38.03
303.89
NPM
1.08
2.38
2.22
2.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.