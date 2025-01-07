iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.88
(12.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.35

77.57

70.27

92.81

yoy growth (%)

-44.11

10.39

-24.28

5.02

Raw materials

-21.13

-37.02

-44.2

-56.94

As % of sales

48.75

47.72

62.9

61.35

Employee costs

-6.44

-9.92

-7.77

-7.04

As % of sales

14.85

12.78

11.06

7.58

Other costs

-12.18

-19.39

-11.79

-18.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.09

24.99

16.78

19.82

Operating profit

3.59

11.24

6.49

10.43

OPM

8.29

14.49

9.24

11.23

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.46

-4.06

-3.89

Interest expense

-0.89

-1.57

-2.79

-3.09

Other income

0.46

1.37

2.74

1.03

Profit before tax

-0.09

7.57

2.37

4.47

Taxes

0.05

-0.35

-0.78

-1.95

Tax rate

-59.39

-4.65

-32.83

-43.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

7.22

1.59

2.51

Exceptional items

0.5

-5.37

-0.03

0

Net profit

0.46

1.85

1.56

2.51

yoy growth (%)

-74.63

18.55

-38.03

303.89

NPM

1.08

2.38

2.22

2.71

