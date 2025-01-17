Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.21
-25.28
1.34
4.11
Op profit growth
71.04
-35.32
-4.38
14.26
EBIT growth
67.65
-31.61
-20.99
70.04
Net profit growth
3.24
-37.14
186.11
-53.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.56
8.58
9.91
10.5
EBIT margin
11.11
7.17
7.83
10.05
Net profit margin
2.24
2.35
2.79
0.98
RoCE
12.89
7.1
10.64
14.75
RoNW
0.96
1.03
1.72
0.63
RoA
0.65
0.58
0.94
0.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.2
2.14
3.4
1.19
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.95
-2.63
-1.16
-4.49
Book value per share
61.55
52.34
51.05
47.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.77
12.8
10.88
40.29
P/CEPS
-7.62
-10.4
-31.79
-10.67
P/B
0.24
0.52
0.72
1
EV/EBIDTA
2.23
5.1
5.32
4.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.87
-31.63
-41.99
-13.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.99
94.75
70.52
68.08
Inventory days
53.6
63.74
51.13
49.48
Creditor days
-35.18
-41.93
-34.94
-49.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.71
-1.95
-2.59
-3.69
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.57
0.74
0.63
Net debt / op. profit
1.41
3.88
3.15
2.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.49
-62.87
-63.3
-70.45
Employee costs
-12.11
-10.38
-6.97
-2.2
Other costs
-25.82
-18.15
-19.8
-16.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.