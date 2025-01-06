iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Dhanlaxmi Fabric FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

7.57

2.37

4.47

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.46

-4.06

-3.89

Tax paid

0.05

-0.35

-0.78

-1.95

Working capital

-3.52

4.41

-6.92

3.78

Other operating items

Operating

-6.82

8.17

-9.39

2.4

Capital expenditure

-0.65

-2.63

0.23

4.89

Free cash flow

-7.48

5.54

-9.15

7.29

Equity raised

86.02

76.14

66.85

61.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-6.99

-10.53

2.71

9.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

71.54

71.16

60.41

78.34

