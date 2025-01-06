Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
7.57
2.37
4.47
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.46
-4.06
-3.89
Tax paid
0.05
-0.35
-0.78
-1.95
Working capital
-3.52
4.41
-6.92
3.78
Other operating items
Operating
-6.82
8.17
-9.39
2.4
Capital expenditure
-0.65
-2.63
0.23
4.89
Free cash flow
-7.48
5.54
-9.15
7.29
Equity raised
86.02
76.14
66.85
61.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-6.99
-10.53
2.71
9.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.54
71.16
60.41
78.34
