Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

DHANLAXMI FABRICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of board meeting dated August 31, 2024 Approved the appointment of Company secretary and Compliance Officer of Ms. Shivanshi Mishra

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

DHANLAXMI FABRICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited will be held on 5th August 2024 on Monday at 401 Kailash Corporate Lounge Opp Kailiash Business Park Vikroli (West) - 400079 at 02.30 P.M. to consider and approve the following: 1.To consider & approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To confirm the appointment of Mr. Mahesh Sohanlal Jhawar (DIN: 00002908) Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment at the ensuing AGM. 3. To review and confirm the re-appointment of Sunil Bangar & Associates Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company and to fix remuneration. Other agenda items as per attached file. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the reappointment of Ms. Ayushi Gilra (DIN: 08511294) as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years from August 5, 2024 subject to the approval of members. Please find attached the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company along with the limited review reports for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

DHANLAXMI FABRICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. To change the main object clause of the Company by way of addition of Realty activities to the existing main object clause of the Company and to make other suitable addition and deletion to Ancillary Objects and other objects of the Company. 3. To consider and discuss matter relating to the closure of textile processing division of the Company. 4. To adopt the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report prepared and issued by M/s. Pankaj Trivedi and Co. for F.Y. 2023-24 pursuant to provision of Regulation 24A of Listing Regulations 2015. 5. To consider the proposal of selling of whole shares owned by the Company in its Subsidiary(ies) or Merge the Subsidiary(ies) with the Company subject to necessary approvals. 6. Any other items with the permission of the Chairman. Please take the same on records. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Company was held today on 28th May, 2024, Tuesday at 401, Kailash Corporate Lounge, Opp Kailash Business Park, Vikroli (West), Mumbai- 400079 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.35 p.m. The Board has inter alia considered, approved and taken on as per attached file. 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon in terms of Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome in details as per attached file. Read less.. In terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. Attached is the Outcome containing results. Read less.. This is to inform in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR0, Regulations, 2015, as amended the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, 28.05.2024 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.35 p.m. The Board discussed and approved the proposal of sale of disposal of its Subsidiaries / Sale of its stake in Subsidiaries. Attached is the meeting update upon the same, please take the same on records. Read less.. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended this is to inform that the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company Ms. Ushma Dudani, has tendered her resignation w.e.f. 31.05.2024 to the Board of Directors during the meeting of Board held today at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.35 p.m. The Board approved the same. Attached is the detailed file with outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) In terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/2018/144 dated November, 2018, please find attached declaration that Company is not a Large Entity alongwith the Financial Statements of the Company for F.Y. ended 31.03.2024 adopted by the Board in its meeting held on 28.05.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

DHANLAXMI FABRICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of Regulation 6 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended and Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 as amended. 2. Any other business items with the permission of the Chairman. Enclosed is Notice calling Board meeting in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on 29th April, 2024 on Monday at 401/402, Kailash Corporate Lounge, Opp. Kailash Business Park, Vikhroli (West) - 400079 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 03.45 p.m. The Board discussed and approved as follows. 1. Approved the appointment of Ms. Ushma Dudani (A21452) as a Company and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 29.04.2024 in terms of Regulation 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Took note on Compliances done by the Company under SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Please take on record attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024