Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, and regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, The Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 21st September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of taking record of shareholders for the ensuing AGM of the Company to be held on Saturday 28th September, 2024 through OAVM/VC deemed venue would be registered office of the company. Intimation of revised date of 3znd Annual General Meeting (32d AGM), Book Closure for the purpose of 3znd AGM and public notice to the members of the 3znd AGM Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limites hereby submits intimation for revised Book Closure date from (Monday) 23rd September, 2024 to (Monday) 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) AGM 30/09/2024 Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited hereby submits Scrutinizers Report for the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited hereby submits voting results of the AGM held on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)