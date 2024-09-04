iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd AGM

54.7
(-5.69%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:44:00 AM

Dhanlaxmi Fabric CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20245 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, and regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, The Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 21st September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of taking record of shareholders for the ensuing AGM of the Company to be held on Saturday 28th September, 2024 through OAVM/VC deemed venue would be registered office of the company. Intimation of revised date of 3znd Annual General Meeting (32d AGM), Book Closure for the purpose of 3znd AGM and public notice to the members of the 3znd AGM Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limites hereby submits intimation for revised Book Closure date from (Monday) 23rd September, 2024 to (Monday) 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) AGM 30/09/2024 Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited hereby submits Scrutinizers Report for the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024. Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Limited hereby submits voting results of the AGM held on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

Dhanlaxmi Fabric: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.