Dharni Capital Services Ltd Summary

Dharni Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as Dharni Online Services Private Limited on November 12, 2015 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka. Further, Company name was changed to Dharni Capital Services Private Limited dated March 28, 2022. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited on April 26, 2022 and consequently, name was changed to Dharni Capital Services Limited, dated May 17, 2022. Since incorporation, the Company is promoted by Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka and Mrs. Preeti Saraogi. The Company offer diversified financial services such as Mutual Fund Distribution Services and Fixed Deposit Distribution Services, Real Estate Brokerage Services and Technical Consultancy and Outsourcing. It offer a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across both online and offline channels. Apart from these, the Company provides technical consultancy and outsourcing services.In 2018, it obtained AMFI Registration Number to provide Mutual Fund Distribution services. It was registered as a Distributor with various Mutual Funds including SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, etc. In 2020, it launched Fixed Deposit Distribution. It empanelled as a Distributor of Fixed Deposit Broker with Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited, HDFC Limited, ICICI Home Finance Limited and PNB Housing Finance Limited.In 2021, it launched Property Advisory /Distribution services. It empanelled as a Real Estate Agent with companies like Prestige Estate,Embassy Group, etc in Karnataka. Total Assets under Management in Mutual Funds and Fixed Deposits crossed 200 Crores during the year 2021. Besides, it launched Distribution of Fraction ownership in Real Estate. Presently, the Company is offering diversified financial and consultancy services in the areas of Wealth Planning, Retirement Planning, Tax Planning amongst other services. The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023 by raising Rs. 10.74 crores through Fresh Issue.