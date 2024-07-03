iifl-logo-icon 1
Dharni Capital Services Ltd Share Price

45.4
(0.22%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

Dharni Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

45.4

Prev. Close

45.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.36

Day's High

45.4

Day's Low

45.4

52 Week's High

52.3

52 Week's Low

36.1

Book Value

8.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.48

P/E

31.53

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Dharni Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Dharni Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dharni Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.63%

Non-Promoter- 26.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dharni Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.04

2.04

1.5

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.1

12.16

0.77

0.1

Net Worth

17.14

14.2

2.27

0.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

8.2

4.7

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

8.2

4.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.38

0.3

View Annually Results

Dharni Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dharni Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hemant Dharnidharka

Non Executive Director

Preeti Saraogi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jaideep Mittra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinay Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dharni Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Dharni Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as Dharni Online Services Private Limited on November 12, 2015 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka. Further, Company name was changed to Dharni Capital Services Private Limited dated March 28, 2022. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited on April 26, 2022 and consequently, name was changed to Dharni Capital Services Limited, dated May 17, 2022. Since incorporation, the Company is promoted by Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka and Mrs. Preeti Saraogi. The Company offer diversified financial services such as Mutual Fund Distribution Services and Fixed Deposit Distribution Services, Real Estate Brokerage Services and Technical Consultancy and Outsourcing. It offer a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across both online and offline channels. Apart from these, the Company provides technical consultancy and outsourcing services.In 2018, it obtained AMFI Registration Number to provide Mutual Fund Distribution services. It was registered as a Distributor with various Mutual Funds including SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, etc. In 2020, it launched Fixed Deposit Distribution. It empanelled as a Distributor of Fixed Deposit
Company FAQs

What is the Dharni Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Dharni Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dharni Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharni Capital Services Ltd is ₹92.48 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dharni Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dharni Capital Services Ltd is 31.53 and 5.40 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dharni Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharni Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharni Capital Services Ltd is ₹36.1 and ₹52.3 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Dharni Capital Services Ltd?

Dharni Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 17.86%, 6 Month at 4.61%, 3 Month at -1.30% and 1 Month at -5.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dharni Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dharni Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.36 %

