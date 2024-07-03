Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹45.4
Prev. Close₹45.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.36
Day's High₹45.4
Day's Low₹45.4
52 Week's High₹52.3
52 Week's Low₹36.1
Book Value₹8.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.48
P/E31.53
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.04
2.04
1.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.1
12.16
0.77
0.1
Net Worth
17.14
14.2
2.27
0.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
8.2
4.7
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
8.2
4.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.38
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hemant Dharnidharka
Non Executive Director
Preeti Saraogi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jaideep Mittra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinay Agarwal
Reports by Dharni Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Dharni Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as Dharni Online Services Private Limited on November 12, 2015 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore, Karnataka. Further, Company name was changed to Dharni Capital Services Private Limited dated March 28, 2022. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited on April 26, 2022 and consequently, name was changed to Dharni Capital Services Limited, dated May 17, 2022. Since incorporation, the Company is promoted by Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka and Mrs. Preeti Saraogi. The Company offer diversified financial services such as Mutual Fund Distribution Services and Fixed Deposit Distribution Services, Real Estate Brokerage Services and Technical Consultancy and Outsourcing. It offer a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across both online and offline channels. Apart from these, the Company provides technical consultancy and outsourcing services.In 2018, it obtained AMFI Registration Number to provide Mutual Fund Distribution services. It was registered as a Distributor with various Mutual Funds including SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, etc. In 2020, it launched Fixed Deposit Distribution. It empanelled as a Distributor of Fixed Deposit
The Dharni Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharni Capital Services Ltd is ₹92.48 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Dharni Capital Services Ltd is 31.53 and 5.40 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharni Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharni Capital Services Ltd is ₹36.1 and ₹52.3 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Dharni Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 17.86%, 6 Month at 4.61%, 3 Month at -1.30% and 1 Month at -5.22%.
