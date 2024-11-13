Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Dharni Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above subject we would like to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. With reference to the above subject we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 816, 7TH FLOOR, OXFORD TOWERS, OLD AIRPORT ROAD, KODIHALLI, BANGALORE - 560008 KA IN commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.45 p.m. have inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited standalone financial results of the Company and limited review report thereon from the Auditor for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Un-audited consolidated financial results of the company and limited review report thereon from the Auditor for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Dharni Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. Authorisation under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 subject to the approval of members at Annual General Meeting. 3. Fix date time & venue for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to fix the record date for Book Closure & to approve the draft notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Appoint Dr. Ronak Jhuthawat Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting voting at Annual General Meeting. 5. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair With reference to the above subject we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 816, 7th Floor, Oxford Towers, Old Airport Road, Kodihalli, Bangalore - 560008 Ka IN commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 11.35 a.m. have inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Directors Report of the Company for the Financial year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. Authorisation under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to the approval of members at Annual General Meeting. 3. Approved the date, time & venue for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, record date for Book Closure & the draft notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company 4. The appointment Dr. Ronak Jhuthawat, Practising Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for conducting voting at Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

With reference to the above subject we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 816, 7th Floor, Oxford Towers, Old Airport Road, Kodihalli, H.A.L Ii Stage, Bangalore North, Karnataka, 560008 commenced at 1.00 p.m. and concluded at 1.30 p.m. have approved following: 1. This is to inform you that the Company has agreed to acquire 49.28% shares of Proposed Company, by way of cash consideration of Rs. 6,11,10,000/- 2. Approved appointment of M/S Bagrodia & Co., Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company. Appointment of M/S Bagrodia & Co., as Internal auditor of the Company Revised outcome for the Board meeting dated 26th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Dharni Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed for Promoters Directors and Employees of the Company and will re-open after 48 hours subsequent to declaration of financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 for the abovementioned purpose. 2. shifting of registered office of the Company within the local limits of the city town or village. 3. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. With reference to the above subject we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 10th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 226, Brigade Metropolis Arcade, Whitefield Main Road, Garudacharpalya, Bangalore KA 560048 IN commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. Change in Registered office of the Company. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.y. 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024