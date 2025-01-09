Dharni Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.04
2.04
1.5
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.1
12.16
0.77
0.1
Net Worth
17.14
14.2
2.27
0.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.14
14.2
2.27
0.2
Fixed Assets
0.95
0.75
0.11
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.6
1.86
1.15
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
4.64
0.3
0.14
0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.01
0.2
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.71
0.4
0.13
0.08
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.09
-0.19
-0.04
Cash
0.94
11.27
0.84
0
Total Assets
17.14
14.2
2.26
0.2
No Record Found
