Dharni Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

47
(3.52%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.04

2.04

1.5

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.1

12.16

0.77

0.1

Net Worth

17.14

14.2

2.27

0.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.14

14.2

2.27

0.2

Fixed Assets

0.95

0.75

0.11

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.6

1.86

1.15

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

4.64

0.3

0.14

0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.01

0.2

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.71

0.4

0.13

0.08

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.09

-0.19

-0.04

Cash

0.94

11.27

0.84

0

Total Assets

17.14

14.2

2.26

0.2

