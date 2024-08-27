AGM 23/09/2024 Books of the Company shall be closed from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Monday, 23rd September, 2024 and cut off date will be Friday, 13th September, 2024 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual general meeting. Read less.. Notice for the 9th Annual General meeting of the Company has been attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Proceedings of the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23rd September, 2024 at 11.00 AM at registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) Voting results of the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23rd, September, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)