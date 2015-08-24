Dharti Proteins Ltd Management Discussions

A) PRESENT STRENGTH OF THE COMPANY :
In view of the global recession period the Company has diversified as service provider for industrial projects and management consultancy. The service provider business is remunerative and cost-effective.
B) FUTURE OUTLOOK :
The Company is in process of identifying the best available business opportunities for making timely investment. Now the Company is engaged in the business of trading of agro products.
