iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dharti Proteins Ltd Share Price Live

3.45
(0.88%)
Aug 24, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.45
  • Day's High3.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.42
  • Day's Low3.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dharti Proteins Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.45

Prev. Close

3.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.45

Day's Low

3.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dharti Proteins Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dharti Proteins Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dharti Proteins Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.70%

Non-Promoter- 97.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dharti Proteins Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

10.28

10.28

10.28

10.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.17

-5.1

-4.38

-4.35

Net Worth

5.11

5.18

5.9

5.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0.17

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-83.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.1

As % of sales

0

0

0

59

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.72

-0.03

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

-0.25

Working capital

-0.07

0.05

-0.34

0.46

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-83.16

Op profit growth

-91.06

1,122.84

-474.28

-148.75

EBIT growth

-90.89

2,022.15

-241.72

-46.54

Net profit growth

-89.24

2,013.47

-89.39

1,013.38

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dharti Proteins Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dharti Proteins Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Radheshyam Rampal Lodha

Director

Vinodchandra K Pandya

Director

Kishor Kumar Bhatt

Director

Alpesh Kiritbhai Patel

Director

Rao Kamalkant

Addtnl Independent Director

Hiren Dhirjibhai Rabari

Registered Office

203 2nd Floor Abhijeet 1,

Mithakhali Six Rds Ellisbridge,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

209 Shivai Indl.Est.,

89 Andheri Kurla Rd., Sakinaka Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-28500835/25801

Website: www.sysss.com

Email: zoebsss@hotmail.com

Summary

Dharti Proteins Ltd engages in manufacturing, selling, and distributing edible and non edible oils. It also sells castor oil and its by product de-oiled cakes.The company offers castor seeds, castor o...
Read More

Reports by Dharti Proteins Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dharti Proteins Ltd share price today?

The Dharti Proteins Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dharti Proteins Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharti Proteins Ltd is ₹3.55 Cr. as of 24 Aug ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dharti Proteins Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dharti Proteins Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 24 Aug ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dharti Proteins Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharti Proteins Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharti Proteins Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 24 Aug ‘15

What is the CAGR of Dharti Proteins Ltd?

Dharti Proteins Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -33.05%, 3 Years at -8.00%, 1 Year at -69.50%, 6 Month at -20.87%, 3 Month at -38.39% and 1 Month at 8.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dharti Proteins Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dharti Proteins Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dharti Proteins Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.