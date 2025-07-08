Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹3.45
Prev. Close₹3.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.45
Day's Low₹3.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
10.28
10.28
10.28
10.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.17
-5.1
-4.38
-4.35
Net Worth
5.11
5.18
5.9
5.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0.17
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-83.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.1
As % of sales
0
0
0
59
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.72
-0.03
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.25
Working capital
-0.07
0.05
-0.34
0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-83.16
Op profit growth
-91.06
1,122.84
-474.28
-148.75
EBIT growth
-90.89
2,022.15
-241.72
-46.54
Net profit growth
-89.24
2,013.47
-89.39
1,013.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Radheshyam Rampal Lodha
Director
Vinodchandra K Pandya
Director
Kishor Kumar Bhatt
Director
Alpesh Kiritbhai Patel
Director
Rao Kamalkant
Addtnl Independent Director
Hiren Dhirjibhai Rabari
203 2nd Floor Abhijeet 1,
Mithakhali Six Rds Ellisbridge,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
209 Shivai Indl.Est.,
89 Andheri Kurla Rd., Sakinaka Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-28500835/25801
Website: www.sysss.com
Email: zoebsss@hotmail.com
Summary
Dharti Proteins Ltd engages in manufacturing, selling, and distributing edible and non edible oils. It also sells castor oil and its by product de-oiled cakes.The company offers castor seeds, castor o...
Read More
Reports by Dharti Proteins Ltd
