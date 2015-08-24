iifl-logo
Dharti Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

3.45
(0.88%)
Aug 24, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

10.28

10.28

10.28

10.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.17

-5.1

-4.38

-4.35

Net Worth

5.11

5.18

5.9

5.93

Minority Interest

Debt

1.29

1.29

1.29

1.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.4

6.47

7.19

7.58

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.86

0.88

1.63

1.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

5.44

5.47

5.52

5.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.19

2.19

2.19

2.57

Debtor Days

0

0

0

5,236.4

Other Current Assets

5.03

5.03

5.07

5.09

Sundry Creditors

-1.25

-1.25

-1.25

-1.27

Creditor Days

0

0

0

2,587.64

Other Current Liabilities

-0.53

-0.5

-0.49

-0.49

Cash

0.09

0.13

0.05

0.03

Total Assets

6.39

6.49

7.2

7.58

