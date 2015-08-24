Dharti Proteins Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
10.28
10.28
10.28
10.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.17
-5.1
-4.38
-4.35
Net Worth
5.11
5.18
5.9
5.93
Minority Interest
Debt
1.29
1.29
1.29
1.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.4
6.47
7.19
7.58
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.86
0.88
1.63
1.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
5.44
5.47
5.52
5.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.19
2.19
2.19
2.57
Debtor Days
0
0
0
5,236.4
Other Current Assets
5.03
5.03
5.07
5.09
Sundry Creditors
-1.25
-1.25
-1.25
-1.27
Creditor Days
0
0
0
2,587.64
Other Current Liabilities
-0.53
-0.5
-0.49
-0.49
Cash
0.09
0.13
0.05
0.03
Total Assets
6.39
6.49
7.2
7.58
