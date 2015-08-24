Dharti Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.72
-0.03
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.25
Working capital
-0.07
0.05
-0.34
0.46
Other operating items
Operating
-0.14
-0.65
-0.37
0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.14
-0.65
-0.37
0.15
Equity raised
-10.19
-8.76
-8.69
-8.06
Investing
-0.02
-0.75
-0.02
-0.17
Financing
2.58
2.58
1.62
1.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.78
-7.59
-7.47
-6.14
