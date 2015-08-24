iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dharti Proteins Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.45
(0.88%)
Aug 24, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dharti Proteins Ltd

Dharti Proteins FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.72

-0.03

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

-0.25

Working capital

-0.07

0.05

-0.34

0.46

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

-0.65

-0.37

0.14

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.14

-0.65

-0.37

0.15

Equity raised

-10.19

-8.76

-8.69

-8.06

Investing

-0.02

-0.75

-0.02

-0.17

Financing

2.58

2.58

1.62

1.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.78

-7.59

-7.47

-6.14

Dharti Proteins : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dharti Proteins Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.