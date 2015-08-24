Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0.17
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-83.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.1
As % of sales
0
0
0
59
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
4.01
Other costs
-0.05
-0.71
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
28.16
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.72
-0.05
0.01
OPM
0
0
0
8.81
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-6.77
0
0
-0.09
Other income
0
0
0.02
0
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.72
-0.03
-0.06
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
-0.25
Tax rate
17.07
-0.87
-4.15
370.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.71
-0.03
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.71
-0.03
-0.31
yoy growth (%)
-89.24
2,013.47
-89.39
1,013.38
NPM
0
0
0
-178.23
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.