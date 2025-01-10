To the Members of Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly, Narayani Steels Limited) Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly, Narayani Steels Limited) [“the Company”], which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion:

d. Internal Audit Report is not available since the management has not appointed Internal Auditor as required under section 138 of Companies Act, 2013. e. Balances under sundry debtors and loans and advances given by the company are subject to confirmations and adjustments, if any. In absence of such confirmations and reconciliations, consequential impact of the same on financial statements of the company could not be ascertained. f. Physical verification / valuation report for Property, Plant & Equipment including assets held for sale of Rs.84.16 Lakhs is not available and in absence of verification / valuation report, we are unable to ascertain the fair / realizable values of such items and its impact on the financials of the company for the year under report.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters:

(i) Non conduct of Internal Audit and Non availability of Internal Financial Controls: We were not provided with copy of Internal Audit Report and Risk Control Matrix including Standard Operating Procedures of the company which we consider to be significant key matter, keeping in view the nature and size of the operations of the Company.

Our procedures included the following: The issues relating to Internal Audit Report and Internal Financial Controls have been discussed with the management, who has assured necessary compliances in the current fiscal year.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The information included in the annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of the auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard except for matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion para above.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: o Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. e Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. o Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure 1” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion para above.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except for matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion para above.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act,

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure 2” to thisreport,

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

R) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous:

a. Pursuant to the approval of the Resolution Plan by the Order dated 11% January 2022 of the Hon ble National Company Law Board (Kolkata Bench), all the pre- existing contingent liabilities have been extinguished together with the associated pending litigations and hence, as per management, there is nothing to be disclosed in its financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to these Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or

b) provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to these financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

a) directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or b) provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriatein the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

For P. D. Rungta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 001150C

SD/-

CA RITESH KUMAR SHAW Partner Membership No.: 305929 UDIN: 23305929BGYIZT5358 Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: The 30%" day of May, 2023

ANNEXURE- 1 TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly, Narayani Steels Limited) on the standalone Ind AS financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2023

I a)

(A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in the process of updating records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence no comments are required.

b) Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified during the year by the Management, as the records are under updation and hence we are unable to comment upon the discrepancies, if any.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not revalued any class of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. The Company does not have any Intangible Assets and Right of Use assets as at 31% March 2023.

e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, para 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

iii. a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 ofthe Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provision of paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted any loan, made any investment or provided any guarantees to any person specified under section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not accepted during the year deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits and therefore the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government of India, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, barring certain delay in deposit of TDS, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, income tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authority.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31% March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account, that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, para 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

IX.ix.

(a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations give to us and, the Company has not availed any loans or other borrowings from any financial institution or a bank during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order does not arise. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (?) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year.

(d) Based on our examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, barring unsecured loans from related parties, the Company did not raise any funds during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order does not arise. (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

R In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, para 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, para 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable. The Company has, however, made the allotment during the year against the share application money received in the previous financial year from successful resolution applicant and its directors / associates pursuant to Order of the NCLT dated 11% January 2022. Xi.

@ In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, no fraud by the company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, para 3(xi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

R In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, no report under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, para 3(xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

c In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, no whistle-blower complaint has been received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, para 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable. “i In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. XIV.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) Internal Audit was not conducted by the company during the financial year 2022-23 and thus the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period were not considered by us during the course of the audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records we considered necessary, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as specified under Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is notapplicable. XVL XVI a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and examination of books and records, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as a Non-Banking Finance Company. Accordingly, para 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and examination of books and records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities or any Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, para 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable. Cc. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and examination of books and records, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and examination of books and records, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) in thegroup.

xvii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well in the immediately preceding financial year. xvi. ~~ There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and examination of books and records as we considered necessary, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xX In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records as we considered necessary, the Company was not required to transfer any amount to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 or to a special account in compliance with Section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For P. D. Rungta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 001150C SD/- CA RITESH KUMAR SHAW Partner Membership No.: 305929 UDIN: 23305929BGYIZT5358 Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: The 30%" day of May, 2023

ANNEXURE- 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly, Narayani Steels Limited) [“the Company ] as of 31% March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on thatdate.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of

financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31,2023:

i Internal Audit Report is not available since management has not appointed Internal Auditor as required under section 138 of Companies Act, 2013. i. Balances under sundry debtors and loans and advances given by the company are subject to confirmations and adjustments, if any. In the absence of such confirmations and reconciliations, consequential impact of the same on financial statements of the company could not be ascertained. il. Physical verification/valuation report for Property, Plant & Equipment including assets held for sale of Rs.84.16 Lakhs is not available and in absence of verification/valuation report, we are unable to ascertain the fair / realizable values of such items and its impact on the financials of the company for the year under report.

In our opinion, because of the possible effects of the material weakness as described above on the achievement of the objectives of internal control criteria, the Company has not maintained adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively with respect to obtaining balance confirmations as on March 31,2023, and We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2023 and these material weaknesses dont affect our opinion on the financial statements of the company.

For P. D. Rungta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 001150C SD/- CA RITESH KUMAR SHAW Partner Membership No.: 305929 UDIN: 23305929BGYIZT5358 Place of Signature: Kolkata Date: The 30%" day of May, 2023

