SectorSteel
Open₹10.98
Prev. Close₹11.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.6
Day's High₹11.2
Day's Low₹10.8
52 Week's High₹27.05
52 Week's Low₹10.11
Book Value₹6.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.74
P/E14.87
EPS0.75
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.78
30.33
25.57
10.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.66
30.72
24.04
-53.1
Net Worth
70.44
61.05
49.61
-42.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
77.93
358.52
751.68
777.49
yoy growth (%)
-78.26
-52.3
-3.31
0.38
Raw materials
-71.13
-342.98
-705.82
-734.21
As % of sales
91.28
95.66
93.89
94.43
Employee costs
-5.31
-5.02
-4.21
-2.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-80.05
-48.05
3.42
3.7
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.66
-0.91
-0.86
Tax paid
28.09
16.73
-1.23
-1.16
Working capital
-106.64
67.04
5.97
5.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.26
-52.3
-3.31
0.38
Op profit growth
108.79
-259.64
-10.75
4.23
EBIT growth
112.67
-229.74
-7.37
10.7
Net profit growth
65.95
-1,530.04
23.53
-15.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
207.76
107.1
11.62
77.93
358.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
207.76
107.1
11.62
77.93
358.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.6
2.96
102.21
4.91
3.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Ankit Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Dutta
Managing Director
Sumit Kumar Agarwal
Executive Director
RAVI KUMAR
Independent Director
ASIT BARAN BHATTACHARJEE
Independent Director
Ajit Kumar Nath
Independent Director
Varsha Kedia
Reports by Dhatre Udyog Ltd
Summary
Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly known as Narayani Steels Limited) is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. The Company was incorporated on 13th November, 1996 in India, which changed the name of the Company from Narayani Steels Limited to Dhatre Udyog Limited on May 18, 2023. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) bars, Rounds, Squares, Angles, etc. and trading of Billets, Blooms, Ingots, Iron ores, etc. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of Iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Narayani TMT is Indias leading ISO certified Company in the metal sector with core business of steel & coal trading of hot rolled steel products including BIS Standard - ISI marked Narayani TMT re-bar of FE 500 grade quality at par with major steel producers in the country. The Company provides logistic, infrastructure and supply chain management services. A huge steel stock yard of 1,00,000 sq. feet with all infrastructure is being maintained to ensure regular supply. The products include TMT Rebars, Mild Steel Rounds, Mild Steel Square, Mild Steel Flat Bars, and Mild Steel Angles. The TMT involves rapid quenching of hot bars at specific temperature with controlled pressure and travel ratio through water jacket after finishing stand as per the
Read More
The Dhatre Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhatre Udyog Ltd is ₹119.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhatre Udyog Ltd is 14.87 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhatre Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhatre Udyog Ltd is ₹10.11 and ₹27.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhatre Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.51%, 3 Years at 107.95%, 1 Year at -44.94%, 6 Month at -37.22%, 3 Month at -11.30% and 1 Month at -12.14%.
