Summary

Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly known as Narayani Steels Limited) is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. The Company was incorporated on 13th November, 1996 in India, which changed the name of the Company from Narayani Steels Limited to Dhatre Udyog Limited on May 18, 2023. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) bars, Rounds, Squares, Angles, etc. and trading of Billets, Blooms, Ingots, Iron ores, etc. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of Iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Narayani TMT is Indias leading ISO certified Company in the metal sector with core business of steel & coal trading of hot rolled steel products including BIS Standard - ISI marked Narayani TMT re-bar of FE 500 grade quality at par with major steel producers in the country. The Company provides logistic, infrastructure and supply chain management services. A huge steel stock yard of 1,00,000 sq. feet with all infrastructure is being maintained to ensure regular supply. The products include TMT Rebars, Mild Steel Rounds, Mild Steel Square, Mild Steel Flat Bars, and Mild Steel Angles. The TMT involves rapid quenching of hot bars at specific temperature with controlled pressure and travel ratio through water jacket after finishing stand as per the

