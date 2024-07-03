iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhatre Udyog Ltd Share Price

10.99
(-1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:56:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.98
  • Day's High11.2
  • 52 Wk High27.05
  • Prev. Close11.15
  • Day's Low10.8
  • 52 Wk Low 10.11
  • Turnover (lac)7.6
  • P/E14.87
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.44
  • EPS0.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Dhatre Udyog Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

10.98

Prev. Close

11.15

Turnover(Lac.)

7.6

Day's High

11.2

Day's Low

10.8

52 Week's High

27.05

52 Week's Low

10.11

Book Value

6.44

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119.74

P/E

14.87

EPS

0.75

Divi. Yield

0

Dhatre Udyog Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Dhatre Udyog Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dhatre Udyog Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.63%

Non-Promoter- 35.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhatre Udyog Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.78

30.33

25.57

10.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.66

30.72

24.04

-53.1

Net Worth

70.44

61.05

49.61

-42.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

77.93

358.52

751.68

777.49

yoy growth (%)

-78.26

-52.3

-3.31

0.38

Raw materials

-71.13

-342.98

-705.82

-734.21

As % of sales

91.28

95.66

93.89

94.43

Employee costs

-5.31

-5.02

-4.21

-2.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-80.05

-48.05

3.42

3.7

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.66

-0.91

-0.86

Tax paid

28.09

16.73

-1.23

-1.16

Working capital

-106.64

67.04

5.97

5.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.26

-52.3

-3.31

0.38

Op profit growth

108.79

-259.64

-10.75

4.23

EBIT growth

112.67

-229.74

-7.37

10.7

Net profit growth

65.95

-1,530.04

23.53

-15.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

207.76

107.1

11.62

77.93

358.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

207.76

107.1

11.62

77.93

358.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.6

2.96

102.21

4.91

3.84

Dhatre Udyog Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhatre Udyog Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Ankit Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Dutta

Managing Director

Sumit Kumar Agarwal

Executive Director

RAVI KUMAR

Independent Director

ASIT BARAN BHATTACHARJEE

Independent Director

Ajit Kumar Nath

Independent Director

Varsha Kedia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhatre Udyog Ltd

Summary

Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly known as Narayani Steels Limited) is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. The Company was incorporated on 13th November, 1996 in India, which changed the name of the Company from Narayani Steels Limited to Dhatre Udyog Limited on May 18, 2023. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) bars, Rounds, Squares, Angles, etc. and trading of Billets, Blooms, Ingots, Iron ores, etc. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of Iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Narayani TMT is Indias leading ISO certified Company in the metal sector with core business of steel & coal trading of hot rolled steel products including BIS Standard - ISI marked Narayani TMT re-bar of FE 500 grade quality at par with major steel producers in the country. The Company provides logistic, infrastructure and supply chain management services. A huge steel stock yard of 1,00,000 sq. feet with all infrastructure is being maintained to ensure regular supply. The products include TMT Rebars, Mild Steel Rounds, Mild Steel Square, Mild Steel Flat Bars, and Mild Steel Angles. The TMT involves rapid quenching of hot bars at specific temperature with controlled pressure and travel ratio through water jacket after finishing stand as per the
Company FAQs

What is the Dhatre Udyog Ltd share price today?

The Dhatre Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhatre Udyog Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhatre Udyog Ltd is ₹119.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhatre Udyog Ltd is 14.87 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhatre Udyog Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhatre Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhatre Udyog Ltd is ₹10.11 and ₹27.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhatre Udyog Ltd?

Dhatre Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.51%, 3 Years at 107.95%, 1 Year at -44.94%, 6 Month at -37.22%, 3 Month at -11.30% and 1 Month at -12.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhatre Udyog Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhatre Udyog Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.36 %

