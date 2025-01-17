iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhatre Udyog Ltd Key Ratios

11.23
(0.18%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.26

-53.88

0.38

53.97

Op profit growth

108.79

-240.35

5.81

41.73

EBIT growth

112.67

-224.65

6.72

39.8

Net profit growth

65.95

-1,487.05

0.47

63.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-72.79

-7.57

2.48

2.36

EBIT margin

-68.2

-6.97

2.57

2.42

Net profit margin

-66.68

-8.73

0.29

0.29

RoCE

-25.71

-12.23

13.23

14.54

RoNW

82.9

-30.45

1.41

1.71

RoA

-6.28

-3.83

0.37

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-48.62

-28.71

1.62

1.92

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-48.86

-30.23

1.43

1.56

Book value per share

-38.67

9.94

37.18

36.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.04

-0.12

3.14

1.81

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.11

3.56

2.22

P/B

-0.05

0.35

0.13

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

-4.35

-11.14

7.36

6.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-35.08

-34.83

-29.32

-33.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

668.22

178.83

73.46

55.96

Inventory days

34.72

16.78

18.1

22.45

Creditor days

-7.86

-44.19

-44.36

-35.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.97

1.08

-1.24

-1.2

Net debt / equity

-4.82

20.36

2.39

2.21

Net debt / op. profit

-3.58

-8.13

5.01

4.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-91.28

-96.13

-94.39

-95.36

Employee costs

-6.81

-1.4

-0.34

-0.34

Other costs

-74.69

-10.04

-2.76

-1.93

