|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.26
-53.88
0.38
53.97
Op profit growth
108.79
-240.35
5.81
41.73
EBIT growth
112.67
-224.65
6.72
39.8
Net profit growth
65.95
-1,487.05
0.47
63.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-72.79
-7.57
2.48
2.36
EBIT margin
-68.2
-6.97
2.57
2.42
Net profit margin
-66.68
-8.73
0.29
0.29
RoCE
-25.71
-12.23
13.23
14.54
RoNW
82.9
-30.45
1.41
1.71
RoA
-6.28
-3.83
0.37
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-48.62
-28.71
1.62
1.92
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-48.86
-30.23
1.43
1.56
Book value per share
-38.67
9.94
37.18
36.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.04
-0.12
3.14
1.81
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.11
3.56
2.22
P/B
-0.05
0.35
0.13
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
-4.35
-11.14
7.36
6.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-35.08
-34.83
-29.32
-33.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
668.22
178.83
73.46
55.96
Inventory days
34.72
16.78
18.1
22.45
Creditor days
-7.86
-44.19
-44.36
-35.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.97
1.08
-1.24
-1.2
Net debt / equity
-4.82
20.36
2.39
2.21
Net debt / op. profit
-3.58
-8.13
5.01
4.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.28
-96.13
-94.39
-95.36
Employee costs
-6.81
-1.4
-0.34
-0.34
Other costs
-74.69
-10.04
-2.76
-1.93
