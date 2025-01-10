Dhatre Udyog Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.78
30.33
25.57
10.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.66
30.72
24.04
-53.1
Net Worth
70.44
61.05
49.61
-42.19
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.19
2.72
203.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.44
62.24
52.33
161.32
Fixed Assets
8.99
9.19
9.32
15.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.98
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.66
4.41
6.99
42.67
Networking Capital
41.43
47.83
35.58
103.51
Inventories
5.43
7.3
1.51
1.51
Inventory Days
7.07
Sundry Debtors
35.96
37.93
30.23
110.35
Debtor Days
516.82
Other Current Assets
6
3.78
4.58
16.36
Sundry Creditors
-4.64
-0.37
-0.37
-1.98
Creditor Days
9.27
Other Current Liabilities
-1.32
-0.81
-0.37
-22.73
Cash
1.36
0.8
0.44
0.05
Total Assets
70.42
62.24
52.33
161.31
