Dhatre Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-80.05
-48.05
3.42
3.7
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.66
-0.91
-0.86
Tax paid
28.09
16.73
-1.23
-1.16
Working capital
-106.64
67.04
5.97
5.93
Other operating items
Operating
-159.94
34.05
7.24
7.61
Capital expenditure
-5.58
3.98
3.13
2.22
Free cash flow
-165.52
38.03
10.37
9.83
Equity raised
-1.19
62.53
58.15
55.23
Investing
-0.94
-0.66
0
-1.37
Financing
70.1
231.34
107.46
35.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-97.55
331.25
175.98
98.76
