Dhatre Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.85
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dhatre Udyog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-80.05

-48.05

3.42

3.7

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.66

-0.91

-0.86

Tax paid

28.09

16.73

-1.23

-1.16

Working capital

-106.64

67.04

5.97

5.93

Other operating items

Operating

-159.94

34.05

7.24

7.61

Capital expenditure

-5.58

3.98

3.13

2.22

Free cash flow

-165.52

38.03

10.37

9.83

Equity raised

-1.19

62.53

58.15

55.23

Investing

-0.94

-0.66

0

-1.37

Financing

70.1

231.34

107.46

35.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-97.55

331.25

175.98

98.76

