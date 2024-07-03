iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhatre Udyog Ltd Quarterly Results

11.11
(2.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

33.67

53.41

74.15

54.33

38.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.67

53.41

74.15

54.33

38.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.02

3.15

3.51

4.08

Total Income

33.71

53.43

77.31

57.85

43

Total Expenditure

33.27

52.34

72.16

52.68

40.06

PBIDT

0.44

1.09

5.14

5.17

2.94

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.44

1.09

5.14

5.17

2.94

Depreciation

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.22

0.35

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

0.01

1.01

1.4

0.87

Reported Profit After Tax

0.25

0.71

3.64

3.62

1.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.25

0.71

3.64

3.62

1.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.25

0.71

3.64

3.62

1.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.06

0.33

3.32

1.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

10.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.3

2.04

6.93

9.51

7.55

PBDTM(%)

1.3

2.04

6.93

9.51

7.55

PATM(%)

0.74

1.32

4.9

6.66

4.93

