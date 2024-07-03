Dhatre Udyog Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
33.67
53.41
74.15
54.33
38.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.67
53.41
74.15
54.33
38.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.02
3.15
3.51
4.08
Total Income
33.71
53.43
77.31
57.85
43
Total Expenditure
33.27
52.34
72.16
52.68
40.06
PBIDT
0.44
1.09
5.14
5.17
2.94
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.44
1.09
5.14
5.17
2.94
Depreciation
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.22
0.35
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
0.01
1.01
1.4
0.87
Reported Profit After Tax
0.25
0.71
3.64
3.62
1.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.25
0.71
3.64
3.62
1.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.25
0.71
3.64
3.62
1.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.06
0.33
3.32
1.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.3
2.04
6.93
9.51
7.55
PBDTM(%)
1.3
2.04
6.93
9.51
7.55
PATM(%)
0.74
1.32
4.9
6.66
4.93
