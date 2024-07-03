Dhatre Udyog Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
133.61
62.19
7.13
74.79
322.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.61
62.19
7.13
74.79
322.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.45
0.21
0.73
2.31
2.86
Total Income
142.06
62.39
7.85
77.1
325.38
Total Expenditure
131.04
56.54
8.29
88.41
326.75
PBIDT
11.02
5.85
-0.44
-11.31
-1.37
Interest
0
0.18
0.09
23.02
16.21
PBDT
11.02
5.67
-0.53
-34.33
-17.58
Depreciation
0.45
0.47
0.82
1.02
1.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax
3.03
1.45
10.19
-11.76
-6.49
Reported Profit After Tax
7.54
3.75
-11.54
-23.59
-12.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.54
3.75
-11.54
-23.59
-12.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.54
3.75
-11.54
-23.59
-12.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.92
9.1
-10.58
-21.63
-11.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.9
10.9
10.91
10.91
10.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.24
9.4
-6.17
-15.12
-0.42
PBDTM(%)
8.24
9.11
-7.43
-45.9
-5.45
PATM(%)
5.64
6.02
-161.85
-31.54
-3.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.