Dhatre Udyog Ltd Nine Monthly Results

11.16
(0.36%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

133.61

62.19

7.13

74.79

322.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

133.61

62.19

7.13

74.79

322.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.45

0.21

0.73

2.31

2.86

Total Income

142.06

62.39

7.85

77.1

325.38

Total Expenditure

131.04

56.54

8.29

88.41

326.75

PBIDT

11.02

5.85

-0.44

-11.31

-1.37

Interest

0

0.18

0.09

23.02

16.21

PBDT

11.02

5.67

-0.53

-34.33

-17.58

Depreciation

0.45

0.47

0.82

1.02

1.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.04

Deferred Tax

3.03

1.45

10.19

-11.76

-6.49

Reported Profit After Tax

7.54

3.75

-11.54

-23.59

-12.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.54

3.75

-11.54

-23.59

-12.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.54

3.75

-11.54

-23.59

-12.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.92

9.1

-10.58

-21.63

-11.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.9

10.9

10.91

10.91

10.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.24

9.4

-6.17

-15.12

-0.42

PBDTM(%)

8.24

9.11

-7.43

-45.9

-5.45

PATM(%)

5.64

6.02

-161.85

-31.54

-3.8

