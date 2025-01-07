iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhatre Udyog Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.1
(2.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:17:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

77.93

358.52

751.68

777.49

yoy growth (%)

-78.26

-52.3

-3.31

0.38

Raw materials

-71.13

-342.98

-705.82

-734.21

As % of sales

91.28

95.66

93.89

94.43

Employee costs

-5.31

-5.02

-4.21

-2.72

As % of sales

6.81

1.4

0.56

0.35

Other costs

-58.21

-37.67

-24.63

-21.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

74.69

10.5

3.27

2.76

Operating profit

-56.73

-27.17

17.01

19.07

OPM

-72.79

-7.57

2.26

2.45

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.66

-0.91

-0.86

Interest expense

-26.9

-23.05

-15.83

-17.09

Other income

4.91

3.84

3.15

2.59

Profit before tax

-80.05

-48.05

3.42

3.7

Taxes

28.09

16.73

-1.23

-1.16

Tax rate

-35.08

-34.83

-36.09

-31.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-51.96

-31.31

2.18

2.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.76

Net profit

-51.96

-31.31

2.18

1.77

yoy growth (%)

65.95

-1,530.04

23.53

-15.47

NPM

-66.68

-8.73

0.29

0.22

