Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
77.93
358.52
751.68
777.49
yoy growth (%)
-78.26
-52.3
-3.31
0.38
Raw materials
-71.13
-342.98
-705.82
-734.21
As % of sales
91.28
95.66
93.89
94.43
Employee costs
-5.31
-5.02
-4.21
-2.72
As % of sales
6.81
1.4
0.56
0.35
Other costs
-58.21
-37.67
-24.63
-21.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
74.69
10.5
3.27
2.76
Operating profit
-56.73
-27.17
17.01
19.07
OPM
-72.79
-7.57
2.26
2.45
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.66
-0.91
-0.86
Interest expense
-26.9
-23.05
-15.83
-17.09
Other income
4.91
3.84
3.15
2.59
Profit before tax
-80.05
-48.05
3.42
3.7
Taxes
28.09
16.73
-1.23
-1.16
Tax rate
-35.08
-34.83
-36.09
-31.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-51.96
-31.31
2.18
2.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.76
Net profit
-51.96
-31.31
2.18
1.77
yoy growth (%)
65.95
-1,530.04
23.53
-15.47
NPM
-66.68
-8.73
0.29
0.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.