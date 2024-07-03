Dhatre Udyog Ltd Summary

Dhatre Udyog Limited (Formerly known as Narayani Steels Limited) is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. The Company was incorporated on 13th November, 1996 in India, which changed the name of the Company from Narayani Steels Limited to Dhatre Udyog Limited on May 18, 2023. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) bars, Rounds, Squares, Angles, etc. and trading of Billets, Blooms, Ingots, Iron ores, etc. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of diverse range of Iron & steel products with its manufacturing facilities located at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Narayani TMT is Indias leading ISO certified Company in the metal sector with core business of steel & coal trading of hot rolled steel products including BIS Standard - ISI marked Narayani TMT re-bar of FE 500 grade quality at par with major steel producers in the country. The Company provides logistic, infrastructure and supply chain management services. A huge steel stock yard of 1,00,000 sq. feet with all infrastructure is being maintained to ensure regular supply. The products include TMT Rebars, Mild Steel Rounds, Mild Steel Square, Mild Steel Flat Bars, and Mild Steel Angles. The TMT involves rapid quenching of hot bars at specific temperature with controlled pressure and travel ratio through water jacket after finishing stand as per the diameter of the bar from 8mm-32mm.The product mixing procedure of the Company includes the most advanced and latest technology thereby producing high-strength TMT bars. Modern methods like quenching and tempering have contributed to the production of these high strength re-bars. The bars produced with the technology involved have a better toughness factor and ductility. It strives to make the bar not compromising on strength and durability and give infrastructure a longer life. The usage of such quality bars is essential to meet the requirement of high yield strength without compromising on the elongation properties. The bars have a great bond strength thereby ensuring an excellent bonding between the concrete and bar. The bar is highly economical as it led to the saving of upto 17% in cost over other rebars in the market. The other features include, bendability, weldability and sesimic resistance which provides obvious advantages in their respective areas. The TMT Bar comes in the grades and sections like Fe 500 and Fe 500D. These reinforcements bars are manufactured under the certification mark of BIS as per the globally recognized IS: 1786 standard. It gives an advantage in comparison to MS or CTD (Cold Twisted Deformed) bars. The carbon level is controlled much lower to BIS specifications, which allows excellent ductility, high bendability and superior weldability.The production facilities of the Company have incorporated the latest machinery and technology. The rolling mill consists of a coal-fired-re heating furnace with a capacity of 40 M.T. per hour. The furnace is equipped with PLC based combustion system to ensure uniform heating of the billets. The mill is equipped with a rake type cooling bed to handle bars efficiently coming out at high speed of 20 meters per second. The unique bar handling feature is capable of lifting and packing the bar automatically, resulting in uniform number of bars per bundle.Quality is the hallmark of Narayani TMT in line with the Companys Quality Policy of sustaining and enhancing the level of customer satisfaction by producing quality products at optimum price vis-a-vis prompt delivery. The quality of companys product is characterized by utmost strength uniformity in the section weight with perfect shape and enhanced bonding and superior bend ability. The Quality Assurance Process ensures quality checks are done at each stage of production process,starting from raw materials procurement to dispatch of finished products. The finished products of the company are subjected to stringent quality checks such as chemical analysis, mechanical testing, surface inspections, dimension and metallographic investigation. The Quality Assurance Department is equipped with ultra modern facilities viz., spectrometer, Universal Testing Machine (UTM), Microscopic Laboratory etc. Each Narayani TMT Rebar is thoroughly tested and then dispatched to give 100% satisfaction to all end users.