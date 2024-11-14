iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhatre Udyog Ltd Board Meeting

10.59
(3.12%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Dhatre Udyog CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia: 1. to consider approve and take on record Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board thinks fit. Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve notice of 29th Annual General Meeting and other matters.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 To consider and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor M/s. P. D. Rungta & Co., Chartered Accountants. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
In reference to the above stated subject, we would like to intimate that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., July 16, 2024 which commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M have transacted the following: 1. Upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ankit Gupta (DIN: 08415248 ) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company who is also the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 16th July, 2024 subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.(Attached as Annexure-I) 2. The Board took note of the fine of Rs.1,71,100/- imposed by the Bombay Stock Exchange in relation to non-compliance of Reg 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has applied for the waiver of the same.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Newspaper Publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th March, 2024 to transact the business as per the agenda annexed.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the shareholders and any such authorities as may be required. The board in their Board Meeting held today approved the split of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:10 This is to infrom you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve sub/division/ stock split of equity shares of the Company and other matters. The board in their Board Meeting held today approved the split of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:10 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

