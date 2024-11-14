|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia: 1. to consider approve and take on record Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board thinks fit. Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve notice of 29th Annual General Meeting and other matters.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 To consider and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor M/s. P. D. Rungta & Co., Chartered Accountants. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|In reference to the above stated subject, we would like to intimate that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., July 16, 2024 which commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M have transacted the following: 1. Upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ankit Gupta (DIN: 08415248 ) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company who is also the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 16th July, 2024 subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.(Attached as Annexure-I) 2. The Board took note of the fine of Rs.1,71,100/- imposed by the Bombay Stock Exchange in relation to non-compliance of Reg 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has applied for the waiver of the same.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Newspaper Publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th March, 2024 to transact the business as per the agenda annexed.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the shareholders and any such authorities as may be required. The board in their Board Meeting held today approved the split of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:10 This is to infrom you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve sub/division/ stock split of equity shares of the Company and other matters. The board in their Board Meeting held today approved the split of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:10 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.