Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia: 1. to consider approve and take on record Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board thinks fit. Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting inter-alia to consider and approve notice of 29th Annual General Meeting and other matters.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 To consider and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor M/s. P. D. Rungta & Co., Chartered Accountants. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

In reference to the above stated subject, we would like to intimate that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., July 16, 2024 which commenced at 5:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 P.M have transacted the following: 1. Upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ankit Gupta (DIN: 08415248 ) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company who is also the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 16th July, 2024 subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.(Attached as Annexure-I) 2. The Board took note of the fine of Rs.1,71,100/- imposed by the Bombay Stock Exchange in relation to non-compliance of Reg 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has applied for the waiver of the same.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Dhatre Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Newspaper Publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th March, 2024 to transact the business as per the agenda annexed.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024