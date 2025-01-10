Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

To,

The Board of Director

of DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LIMITED

We have audited the accompanying quarterly financial results of DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LIMITED ("the Company") for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024 and year to date Financial results for the period from 1st April 2023 to 31st March, 2024 attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of the Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("the Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these quarterly Financial Results as well as the year to date results:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended in this regards; and

ii. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the aforesaid Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net loss, and other comprehensive income and other Financial information of the Company for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024 as well as the year to date results for the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial Results under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to note ‘9 in the Financial results, which indicates that the company has incurred a net loss of Rs. (9,50,181) during the year ended 31 March 2024 and as of that date has an accumulated loss of Rs. (7,47,46,631). These conditions along with other matters set forth in such note, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, in view of the mitigating factors as fully described in the aforesaid not including the revised business plans, the management is of the view that the going concern basis of accounting is appropriate. Our opinion is not modified in respect to this matter. Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Results

This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Companys Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared on the basis of interim financial statements. The Companys Board of Director are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the company in accordance with the recognition

and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial results Ind AS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a

basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (i) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

The Statements includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.

For Subramianiam Bengali & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 127499W CA. S. Ganesh Place: Mumbai Partner Date : 27th May, 2024 Mem No: 045117 UDIN No.: 24045117BKCYGJ4767

"ANNEXURE A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LIMITED FINANCIAL STAT EMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31 MARCH 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1. The Company does not own any fixed assets during the year under audit hence provision of sub-clause (a), (b) and (c) of clause (i) is not applicable.

2. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us no Proceedings have been initiated or there are no case pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions act 1988.

3. The Company does not hold any inventory during the year. According the provision of clause 3 (ii) (a), (b) and

(c) of said order will not be applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not granted any unsecured loans to any parties as covered in the register under section 189 of the Act.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investment made and guarantees and security provided by it.

6. The Company has not accepted deposits from the public. Hence the question of complying with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company

7. Based on the information & explanation provided to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the companies Act, 2013 for any products of the company.

8. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of applicable statutory dues were in arrears for a period exceeding six months at the end of the financial year from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, except Income Tax dues there are no other statutory dues that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Details of dues towards Income Tax that have not been deposited on account of dispute are as stated below.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which it relate Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Against Order passed u/s 143(3) r.w.s. 153C 5,50,73,886/- A.Y. 2012-13 CIT (A)-52, Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Against Order passed u/s 143(3) r.w.s. 153C 7,19,410/- A.Y. 2014-15 CIT (A)-52, Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Against Order passed u/s 143(3) r.w.s. 153C 5,33,170/- A.Y. 2015-16 CIT (A)-52, Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Against Order passed u/s 143(1) 1,14,882/- A.Y. 2008-09 ITAT, Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Against Order passed u/s 143(3) 46,290/- A.Y. 2016-17 CPC

9. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) We report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it had any unutilised funds as at the beginning of the year of the funds raised through issue of shares or borrowings in the previous year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures and hence, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable for the year under report.

11. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and terms loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

12. (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company has not paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

14. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Hence the provision of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

17. The company has an internal Audit System Commensurate with the size and Nature of its Business;

The report of internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

18. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence the provision of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934 and the registration certificate is obtained.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the has not incurred any cash loses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

21. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the financial year.

22. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the financial ratios , ageing and expected dates of financials assets and payment of financials liabilities , other informations accompanying the financials statement , In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the board of directors and management plans ,there is no material uncertainty exits as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance sheet as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date.

23. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no Unspend amount as per Sub Sec (5) of Sec 135 of the act.

For Subramaniam Bengali & Associates Chartered Accountant FRN 127499W CA - S.GANESH Partner Place : Mumbai Mem. No. 045117 Date : 27th May, 2024 UDIN No.: 24045117BKCYGJ4767

"ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LIMITED FINANCIAL STAT EMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31 MARCH 2024 Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

• Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

• Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

• We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to you , the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.