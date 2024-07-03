Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5.65
Prev. Close₹5.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹5.65
Day's Low₹5.65
52 Week's High₹10.37
52 Week's Low₹1.98
Book Value₹1.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.16
1.2
1.15
1.57
Net Worth
2.99
3.03
2.98
3.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.02
-0.14
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-119.86
-102.1
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
0.14
As % of sales
0
0
72.76
100
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.33
-1.16
-0.08
-0.86
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.34
0.3
0.13
0
Working capital
0.11
-0.21
0.12
-1.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-119.86
-102.1
Op profit growth
61.02
1,203.08
-89.72
537.08
EBIT growth
14.06
1,358.85
-90.67
553.64
Net profit growth
14.36
-1,605.16
-106.61
411.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36

Director & Chief Executive Off
Jenifer John Machado
Independent Director
Poonam Somaram Gehlot
Non Executive Director
Nitesh Singh
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aryamba Taluja
Executive Director & CFO
Bhavesh Chandrakant Mehta
Summary
Dhenu Buildcon India Ltd (Formerly known as The Hingir- Rampur Coal Company Limited) was incorporated in Maharashtra on August 21, 1909 under the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Dhenu Buildcon India Ltd in 2011. The Company started the activities of Coal Mining business in 2011. It was promoted by Killick Nixon Limited. It had mines located in Bihar. Later, the Company came out with the Public Issue in year 1958 and got equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. In 1973 the Government of India took over the coal mines from the Company and paid compensation of about Rs. 0.25 Crores to the Company. Subsequent to the taking of the possessions of the coal mines by the Government, the Company got registered itself with RBI as an NBFC and started the activities of leasing business in year 1986. The compensation that was received from the Government was utilized towards the acquisition of vehicles/ machineries for the leasing business. The Company had very few clients and major revenue was generated from a client M.s. Killick Caribonium Limited. In 2006, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), introduced a minimum paid up capital limit of Rs. 0.25 Crores for Non- Banking Financial Services. Consequent to the introduction of this provision by RBI, the Company discontinued its business of leasing.Presently since 2008, the Company was into the business of derivatives trading. The Company is a medium size NBFC engaged in the sole
The Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd is ₹10.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd is 0 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd is ₹1.98 and ₹10.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.26%, 3 Years at 44.14%, 1 Year at 179.80%, 6 Month at 122.49%, 3 Month at -8.73% and 1 Month at -29.61%.
