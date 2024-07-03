iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Share Price

5.65
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:23:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.65

Prev. Close

5.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

5.65

Day's Low

5.65

52 Week's High

10.37

52 Week's Low

1.98

Book Value

1.44

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 88.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.16

1.2

1.15

1.57

Net Worth

2.99

3.03

2.98

3.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.02

-0.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-119.86

-102.1

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

0.14

As % of sales

0

0

72.76

100

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.33

-1.16

-0.08

-0.86

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.34

0.3

0.13

0

Working capital

0.11

-0.21

0.12

-1.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-119.86

-102.1

Op profit growth

61.02

1,203.08

-89.72

537.08

EBIT growth

14.06

1,358.85

-90.67

553.64

Net profit growth

14.36

-1,605.16

-106.61

411.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & Chief Executive Off

Jenifer John Machado

Independent Director

Poonam Somaram Gehlot

Non Executive Director

Nitesh Singh

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aryamba Taluja

Executive Director & CFO

Bhavesh Chandrakant Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd

Summary

Dhenu Buildcon India Ltd (Formerly known as The Hingir- Rampur Coal Company Limited) was incorporated in Maharashtra on August 21, 1909 under the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Dhenu Buildcon India Ltd in 2011. The Company started the activities of Coal Mining business in 2011. It was promoted by Killick Nixon Limited. It had mines located in Bihar. Later, the Company came out with the Public Issue in year 1958 and got equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. In 1973 the Government of India took over the coal mines from the Company and paid compensation of about Rs. 0.25 Crores to the Company. Subsequent to the taking of the possessions of the coal mines by the Government, the Company got registered itself with RBI as an NBFC and started the activities of leasing business in year 1986. The compensation that was received from the Government was utilized towards the acquisition of vehicles/ machineries for the leasing business. The Company had very few clients and major revenue was generated from a client M.s. Killick Caribonium Limited. In 2006, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), introduced a minimum paid up capital limit of Rs. 0.25 Crores for Non- Banking Financial Services. Consequent to the introduction of this provision by RBI, the Company discontinued its business of leasing.Presently since 2008, the Company was into the business of derivatives trading. The Company is a medium size NBFC engaged in the sole
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd share price today?

The Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd is ₹10.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd is 0 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd is ₹1.98 and ₹10.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd?

Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.26%, 3 Years at 44.14%, 1 Year at 179.80%, 6 Month at 122.49%, 3 Month at -8.73% and 1 Month at -29.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.53 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 88.25 %

