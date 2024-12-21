Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

1. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 04th February 2025 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the Financial Year 2024-25. 2. The Company has fixed Tuesday, January 28th January, 2025 as the cut-off date for determining the Eligibility of the members, entitled to vote by remote e-voting and e-voting at the ensuing EGM of the Company which is schedule to be held on Tuesday, 04th February 2025 at 03:00 P.M 3. The Board has appointed M/s Kritika Sharma & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of conducting the e-voting process at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company.

Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Outcome of board meeting held on 21.12.2024 as per regulation 30 of SEBI LODR regulation 2015 To Increase the Borrowing Limit of the Company upto Rs. 1,000 Crore (One Thousand Crore Only).

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited is scheduled to be held on Thrusday 24th October 2024 at the registered office of the Company at B-17 SHREE SIDDHIVINAYAK PLAZA PLOT NO.31 OFF LINK ROAD ANDHERI WEST MUMBAI-400053 to consider and take on record inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Auditors Review Report thereon and any other matter with permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. on Thrusday, 24th October, 2024 at its registered office at B-17, SHREE SIDDHIVINAYAK PLAZA, PLOT NO.31, OFF LINK ROAD, ANDHERI WEST, MUMBAI-400053, has inter alia considered, approved and take on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited review report from auditor thereon Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

In Compliance to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited duly held on 09TH October , 2024 i.e. today at the registered office of the Company has inter alia has approved following 1. Appointment of Mr.Nitesh Singh (DIN: 08751700) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company w.ef. 09th October 2024. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Priyanka Singh (DIN: 08752330) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f 09th October 2024. 3. Consideration and Acknowledgement of Resignation of Ms. Jennifer Machado from the Post of Chief Financial Officer and Director

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have accorded their consent to shift the registered office of the Company. From: - Office No. C-4 D Wing, Sunder Park CHS LTD, Jeevan Nagar, Near Sai Baba Temple, Andheri West, Mumbai- 400053. To:- B-17, Plot B31, Shree Siddhivanayak Plaza, Off Lane Opp. Citi Mall,, New Link Rd, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053 with effect from 23rd September, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

1. Annual Report along with the Directors Report as well as annexures for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Notice for convening 116th AGM of the Company and decided the date and time of Annual General Meeting (AGM) i.e. Monday, 30th September, 2024, at 04:00 pm through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means; 3. Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s. Ritika Agrawal & Associates, Company Secretaries for the Financial Year 2023-24. 4. Approved the appointment of M/S Kirti Sharma & Associates , Practicing Chartered Accountant as the Scrutinizer for conducting the e-voting process during 116th AGM in a fair and transparent manner.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at its Registered Office at C-4 D Wing Sunder Park CHS LTD Jeevan Nagar Near Sai Baba Temple Andheri (West) Mumbai- 400053 inter alia to consider the following: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report as on 30th June 2024 2. To Consider and Approve the Appointment of Directors 3. Any Other Business with Permission of Chair. RESIGNATION OF MRS. SAMIRA MAHARISHI FROM POST OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY W.E.F 17.08.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate that in Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th May 2024 at its Registered Office inter alia to consider the following: 1. To adopt Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To adopt and approve the Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st March 2024 together with the Profit and Loss Account as of that date along with the Report of the Auditors thereon; 3. To appoint a Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor 4. To consider other business if any. 1. Adoption of Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Declaration of Un modified opinion on the audited financial results 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor 4. Appointment of Secretarial AUDITOR This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today on 27th MAY, 2024, inter alia, has approved and taken on record the following - 1. To adopt Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; along with the Auditors Report thereto; 2. Declaration of Un-modified opinion on the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024.¬ 3. Appointment of M/s. S.M. Bhatt & Associates, Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial Year 2024-25 4. Appointment of M/s. Ritika Agrawal & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

DHENU BUILDCON INFRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 6th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company at C-4 D Wing Sunder Park CHS LTD Jeevan Nagar Near Sai Baba Temple Andheri (West) Mumbai-400058 to consider and take on record inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended on 31st December 2023 and Auditors Review Report thereon and any other matter with permission of the chair. Further please note that the trading window for trading and dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 1st January 2024 and shall open after 48 hours of announcement of said Financial Results pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Companys securities. This is for your information and record. Thanking you The Board of Directors of Dhenu Buildcon Infra Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 6th February, 2024, has inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. In compliance with Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2023. 2. The Limited Review Report on Un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2023, duly issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of directors at their meeting held today that is 06th February, 2024 has considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 please find enclosed the following: 1. Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 2. Limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024