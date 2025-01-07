Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.02
-0.14
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-119.86
-102.1
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
0.14
As % of sales
0
0
72.76
100
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
60.56
24.06
Other costs
-1.86
-1.14
-0.07
-0.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
268.13
558.58
Operating profit
-1.87
-1.16
-0.08
-0.87
OPM
0
0
-301.46
582.65
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-1.83
-2.1
0
0
Other income
0.54
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-1.33
-1.16
-0.08
-0.86
Taxes
0.34
0.3
0.13
0
Tax rate
-25.8
-25.99
-171.72
-0.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.98
-0.86
0.05
-0.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.98
-0.86
0.05
-0.86
yoy growth (%)
14.36
-1,605.16
-106.61
411.21
NPM
0
0
193.13
579.79
