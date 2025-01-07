iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.76
(1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.02

-0.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-119.86

-102.1

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

0.14

As % of sales

0

0

72.76

100

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

60.56

24.06

Other costs

-1.86

-1.14

-0.07

-0.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

268.13

558.58

Operating profit

-1.87

-1.16

-0.08

-0.87

OPM

0

0

-301.46

582.65

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-1.83

-2.1

0

0

Other income

0.54

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-1.33

-1.16

-0.08

-0.86

Taxes

0.34

0.3

0.13

0

Tax rate

-25.8

-25.99

-171.72

-0.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.98

-0.86

0.05

-0.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.98

-0.86

0.05

-0.86

yoy growth (%)

14.36

-1,605.16

-106.61

411.21

NPM

0

0

193.13

579.79

