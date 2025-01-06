Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.33
-1.16
-0.08
-0.86
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.34
0.3
0.13
0
Working capital
0.11
-0.21
0.12
-1.38
Other operating items
Operating
-0.87
-1.07
0.17
-2.24
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.87
-1.07
0.17
-2.24
Equity raised
4.89
6.05
5.66
12
Investing
-1.29
-0.78
-0.11
-4.43
Financing
0
0
0
0.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.73
4.2
5.73
5.73
