Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

5.87
(-1.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.16

1.2

1.15

1.57

Net Worth

2.99

3.03

2.98

3.4

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.99

3.03

2.98

3.4

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2

0.88

0.91

1.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.02

0.99

0.88

0.87

Networking Capital

-0.05

1.16

1.17

1.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.19

1.19

1.22

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.02

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

2.98

3.04

2.98

3.41

