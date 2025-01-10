Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.16
1.2
1.15
1.57
Net Worth
2.99
3.03
2.98
3.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.99
3.03
2.98
3.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
0.88
0.91
1.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.02
0.99
0.88
0.87
Networking Capital
-0.05
1.16
1.17
1.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.19
1.19
1.22
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
2.98
3.04
2.98
3.41
No Record Found
