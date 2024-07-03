Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd Summary

Dhenu Buildcon India Ltd (Formerly known as The Hingir- Rampur Coal Company Limited) was incorporated in Maharashtra on August 21, 1909 under the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies, Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Dhenu Buildcon India Ltd in 2011. The Company started the activities of Coal Mining business in 2011. It was promoted by Killick Nixon Limited. It had mines located in Bihar. Later, the Company came out with the Public Issue in year 1958 and got equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. In 1973 the Government of India took over the coal mines from the Company and paid compensation of about Rs. 0.25 Crores to the Company. Subsequent to the taking of the possessions of the coal mines by the Government, the Company got registered itself with RBI as an NBFC and started the activities of leasing business in year 1986. The compensation that was received from the Government was utilized towards the acquisition of vehicles/ machineries for the leasing business. The Company had very few clients and major revenue was generated from a client M.s. Killick Caribonium Limited. In 2006, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), introduced a minimum paid up capital limit of Rs. 0.25 Crores for Non- Banking Financial Services. Consequent to the introduction of this provision by RBI, the Company discontinued its business of leasing.Presently since 2008, the Company was into the business of derivatives trading. The Company is a medium size NBFC engaged in the sole business of Investment in securities. Due to losses in the previous years and massive pressure of COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is striving to recover the losses and are exploring the other prospective growth avenues to restore the Companys financial position.