DHP India Ltd Company Summary

567.15
(-1.54%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

DHP India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in April 1991, DHP India Ltd (formerly DHP Financial Services Limited) is a mid-sized manufacturing Company of Engineering Goods like Liquefied Petroleum Gas Regulator (LP GAS Regulator), Accessories and Parts thereof. The Company is ISO 9001 : 2015 Certified factory in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company manufactures various designs of LP Gas Regulators, its Parts and Accessories as per requirement of export markets. Prior to this, it was engaged into Investment and Financial Services. The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification for its Manufacturing Division in the year 2000.The installed capacity of Domestic Pressure Regulator for LPG Cylinder is 1.20 million pieces per annum.The company decided to go for expansion in February 2005 as far as its manufacturing division is concerned.

