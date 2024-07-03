SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹545
Prev. Close₹574.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹591
Day's Low₹545
52 Week's High₹870
52 Week's Low₹450
Book Value₹830.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)171
P/E97.09
EPS5.92
Divi. Yield0.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
213.86
169.85
146.97
106.4
Net Worth
216.86
172.85
149.97
109.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70.26
55.53
67.14
52.28
yoy growth (%)
26.53
-17.3
28.43
12.15
Raw materials
-34.42
-26.84
-34.2
-26.05
As % of sales
48.99
48.34
50.94
49.82
Employee costs
-9.32
-8.98
-8.06
-7.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.06
14.67
17.71
16.44
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.75
-1.34
-1.35
Tax paid
-5.25
-3.25
-4.82
-3.51
Working capital
5.74
3.15
-0.41
5.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.53
-17.3
28.43
12.15
Op profit growth
58.49
-26.65
44.01
6.78
EBIT growth
35.29
-16.8
7.24
8.62
Net profit growth
648.48
-76.02
-0.28
18.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Asheesh Dabriwal
Executive Director & COO
Janak Bhardwaj
Non Executive Director
Anjum Dhandhania
Independent Director
Buddhadeb Basu
Independent Director
Subrata Haldar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surajit Raha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajat Banerjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditi Bagchi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suruchi Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DHP India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in April 1991, DHP India Ltd (formerly DHP Financial Services Limited) is a mid-sized manufacturing Company of Engineering Goods like Liquefied Petroleum Gas Regulator (LP GAS Regulator), Accessories and Parts thereof. The Company is ISO 9001 : 2015 Certified factory in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company manufactures various designs of LP Gas Regulators, its Parts and Accessories as per requirement of export markets. Prior to this, it was engaged into Investment and Financial Services. The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification for its Manufacturing Division in the year 2000.The installed capacity of Domestic Pressure Regulator for LPG Cylinder is 1.20 million pieces per annum.The company decided to go for expansion in February 2005 as far as its manufacturing division is concerned.
Read More
The DHP India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹570 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DHP India Ltd is ₹171.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DHP India Ltd is 97.09 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DHP India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DHP India Ltd is ₹450 and ₹870 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DHP India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.05%, 3 Years at -5.59%, 1 Year at -27.65%, 6 Month at -20.17%, 3 Month at -4.32% and 1 Month at 2.51%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.