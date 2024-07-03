iifl-logo-icon 1
DHP India Ltd Share Price

570
(-0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open545
  • Day's High591
  • 52 Wk High870
  • Prev. Close574.75
  • Day's Low545
  • 52 Wk Low 450
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E97.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value830.79
  • EPS5.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)171
  • Div. Yield0.7
No Records Found

DHP India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

545

Prev. Close

574.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

591

Day's Low

545

52 Week's High

870

52 Week's Low

450

Book Value

830.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

171

P/E

97.09

EPS

5.92

Divi. Yield

0.7

DHP India Ltd Corporate Action

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

DHP India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DHP India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.42%

Non-Promoter- 26.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DHP India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

213.86

169.85

146.97

106.4

Net Worth

216.86

172.85

149.97

109.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

70.26

55.53

67.14

52.28

yoy growth (%)

26.53

-17.3

28.43

12.15

Raw materials

-34.42

-26.84

-34.2

-26.05

As % of sales

48.99

48.34

50.94

49.82

Employee costs

-9.32

-8.98

-8.06

-7.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.06

14.67

17.71

16.44

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.75

-1.34

-1.35

Tax paid

-5.25

-3.25

-4.82

-3.51

Working capital

5.74

3.15

-0.41

5.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.53

-17.3

28.43

12.15

Op profit growth

58.49

-26.65

44.01

6.78

EBIT growth

35.29

-16.8

7.24

8.62

Net profit growth

648.48

-76.02

-0.28

18.03

No Record Found

DHP India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DHP India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Asheesh Dabriwal

Executive Director & COO

Janak Bhardwaj

Non Executive Director

Anjum Dhandhania

Independent Director

Buddhadeb Basu

Independent Director

Subrata Haldar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surajit Raha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajat Banerjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aditi Bagchi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suruchi Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DHP India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in April 1991, DHP India Ltd (formerly DHP Financial Services Limited) is a mid-sized manufacturing Company of Engineering Goods like Liquefied Petroleum Gas Regulator (LP GAS Regulator), Accessories and Parts thereof. The Company is ISO 9001 : 2015 Certified factory in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company manufactures various designs of LP Gas Regulators, its Parts and Accessories as per requirement of export markets. Prior to this, it was engaged into Investment and Financial Services. The company has obtained ISO 9002 certification for its Manufacturing Division in the year 2000.The installed capacity of Domestic Pressure Regulator for LPG Cylinder is 1.20 million pieces per annum.The company decided to go for expansion in February 2005 as far as its manufacturing division is concerned.
Company FAQs

What is the DHP India Ltd share price today?

The DHP India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹570 today.

What is the Market Cap of DHP India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DHP India Ltd is ₹171.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DHP India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DHP India Ltd is 97.09 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DHP India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DHP India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DHP India Ltd is ₹450 and ₹870 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DHP India Ltd?

DHP India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.05%, 3 Years at -5.59%, 1 Year at -27.65%, 6 Month at -20.17%, 3 Month at -4.32% and 1 Month at 2.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DHP India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DHP India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.58 %

