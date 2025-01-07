Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
70.26
55.53
67.14
52.28
yoy growth (%)
26.53
-17.3
28.43
12.15
Raw materials
-34.42
-26.84
-34.2
-26.05
As % of sales
48.99
48.34
50.94
49.82
Employee costs
-9.32
-8.98
-8.06
-7.19
As % of sales
13.27
16.17
12.01
13.76
Other costs
-6
-6.76
-7.22
-6.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.54
12.17
10.76
12.97
Operating profit
20.51
12.94
17.64
12.25
OPM
29.18
23.3
26.27
23.43
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.75
-1.34
-1.35
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.19
-0.16
-0.22
Other income
1.35
3.68
1.57
5.77
Profit before tax
20.06
14.67
17.71
16.44
Taxes
-5.25
-3.25
-4.82
-3.51
Tax rate
-26.17
-22.2
-27.23
-21.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.81
11.41
12.89
12.92
Exceptional items
8.32
-8.32
0
0
Net profit
23.13
3.09
12.89
12.92
yoy growth (%)
648.48
-76.02
-0.28
18.03
NPM
32.92
5.56
19.19
24.72
