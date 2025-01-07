iifl-logo-icon 1
DHP India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

590
(5.10%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

70.26

55.53

67.14

52.28

yoy growth (%)

26.53

-17.3

28.43

12.15

Raw materials

-34.42

-26.84

-34.2

-26.05

As % of sales

48.99

48.34

50.94

49.82

Employee costs

-9.32

-8.98

-8.06

-7.19

As % of sales

13.27

16.17

12.01

13.76

Other costs

-6

-6.76

-7.22

-6.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.54

12.17

10.76

12.97

Operating profit

20.51

12.94

17.64

12.25

OPM

29.18

23.3

26.27

23.43

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.75

-1.34

-1.35

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.19

-0.16

-0.22

Other income

1.35

3.68

1.57

5.77

Profit before tax

20.06

14.67

17.71

16.44

Taxes

-5.25

-3.25

-4.82

-3.51

Tax rate

-26.17

-22.2

-27.23

-21.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.81

11.41

12.89

12.92

Exceptional items

8.32

-8.32

0

0

Net profit

23.13

3.09

12.89

12.92

yoy growth (%)

648.48

-76.02

-0.28

18.03

NPM

32.92

5.56

19.19

24.72

