iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DHP India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

554.05
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DHP India Ltd

DHP India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.06

14.67

17.71

16.44

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.75

-1.34

-1.35

Tax paid

-5.25

-3.25

-4.82

-3.51

Working capital

5.74

3.15

-0.41

5.22

Other operating items

Operating

18.81

12.81

11.12

16.79

Capital expenditure

-0.09

-3.47

4.16

0.83

Free cash flow

18.71

9.34

15.28

17.62

Equity raised

148.78

130.37

111.02

87.55

Investing

37.17

-3.57

9.55

7.96

Financing

-1.42

-1.13

0.16

1.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.75

Net in cash

203.24

135.01

136.02

115.08

DHP India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DHP India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.