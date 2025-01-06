DHP India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.06
14.67
17.71
16.44
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.75
-1.34
-1.35
Tax paid
-5.25
-3.25
-4.82
-3.51
Working capital
5.74
3.15
-0.41
5.22
Other operating items
Operating
18.81
12.81
11.12
16.79
Capital expenditure
-0.09
-3.47
4.16
0.83
Free cash flow
18.71
9.34
15.28
17.62
Equity raised
148.78
130.37
111.02
87.55
Investing
37.17
-3.57
9.55
7.96
Financing
-1.42
-1.13
0.16
1.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.75
Net in cash
203.24
135.01
136.02
115.08
