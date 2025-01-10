DHP India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
213.86
169.85
146.97
106.4
Net Worth
216.86
172.85
149.97
109.4
Minority Interest
Debt
5.13
0
0.28
0.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.64
3.12
3.04
2.01
Total Liabilities
228.63
175.97
153.29
111.99
Fixed Assets
26.35
26.75
19.78
10.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
169.38
115.79
87.02
76.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.19
0.22
0.25
Networking Capital
30.07
27.84
44.64
22.84
Inventories
23.86
26.04
27.87
18.52
Inventory Days
96.2
Sundry Debtors
7.55
3.86
20.31
8.97
Debtor Days
46.59
Other Current Assets
3.36
2.36
5.02
3.62
Sundry Creditors
-1.55
-1.17
-3.26
-3.18
Creditor Days
16.51
Other Current Liabilities
-3.15
-3.25
-5.3
-5.09
Cash
2.59
5.4
1.62
2.23
Total Assets
228.63
175.97
153.28
111.98
No Record Found
