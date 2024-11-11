|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 for approval of Unaudited (with limited review by auditors) Second Quarter and First half year ended 30/09/2024 Sending of Limited Review Report approved on Todays Board Meeting 11/11/2024 (Monday) for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of Second Quarter and First Half Year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review by statutory auditors) of First Quarter ended 30/06/2024 and allied matters Unaudited Financial Results (with Limited review report) of First Quarter ended 30/06/2024 approved on today Board Meeting 13/08/2024 and also appointed two nos New chairman of each two committees i.e. all Four Committees change of chairman w.e.f. 13/08/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13/08/2024 for approval of Unaudited Fiancial Results (with limited review by statutory auditors) of First Quarter ended 30/06/2024 and appointment of New Chairman of all of its Four Committee w.e.f.13/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting held on 27/05/2024 for approval of Last Qtr/Annual Year ended Audited Results Board Report All Statutory Report of year ended 31/03/2024 Recommedadtion of Final Eq.Dividend Change of Auditors & allied Statutory matters related to year ended 31/03/2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results & A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/05/2024) Outcomes of todays Board meeting approval of Audited Resul of last Qtr/Annual year ended 31/03/2024 and recommdation of Divided and finalisation of AGM etc (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Calling All Four Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting on 30/04/2024 for General Annual Closure & preparation of Financial Accounts of FY 2023-24 and Re-appointment of Mr.Asheesh Dabriwal as Managing Director and Re-appointment of Mr.Buddhadeb basu & Dr. Subrata Haldar as Independent Directors wef 30/04/2024 [All three retired on 31/03/2024] and allied Statutory Matters Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30-04-2024 (Started at 1.30 PM & Concluded at 2.00 PM) for approval of Reappointment of Mr.Asheesh Dabriwal as Managing Director (with a revised terms, condition and Remuneration Agreement) & Reappointment of Mr.Buddhadeb Basu & Dr.Subrata Haldar as Non-Executive Independent Director for 5 years period (from 30-04-2024 to 29-05-2029) subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM/EGM etc. Todays Board Meeting dated 30-04-2024 approve the reapoointment of Mr.Ashesh Dabriwal as Managing Director with a revided Remuneration,terms etc. for 5 years from 30/04/2024 to 29/04/2029 and todays also approve the Board for reappointment of Mr.Buddhadeb Basu & Dr.Subrata Haldar as Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of 5 years from 30/04/2024 to 29/04/2029 (Earlier all three person retired from the company w.e.f 31/03/2024, now the same reapoointed wef 30/04/2024). The above appointment is subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM/EGM etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Jan 2024
|Notice of Calling of Board Meeting to be held on 09-02-2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review by auditors) of Third Quarter/First Nine Months ended 31/12/2023 Board Meeting dated 09/02/2024 Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review by auditors) of Third Quarter & First Nine Months Ended 31/12/2023 and also Approved the CSR Expenses of FY 2023-24 Donate to Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.