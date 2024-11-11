Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 1 Oct 2024

DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 for approval of Unaudited (with limited review by auditors) Second Quarter and First half year ended 30/09/2024 Sending of Limited Review Report approved on Todays Board Meeting 11/11/2024 (Monday) for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of Second Quarter and First Half Year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results (with limited review by statutory auditors) of First Quarter ended 30/06/2024 and allied matters Unaudited Financial Results (with Limited review report) of First Quarter ended 30/06/2024 approved on today Board Meeting 13/08/2024 and also appointed two nos New chairman of each two committees i.e. all Four Committees change of chairman w.e.f. 13/08/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13/08/2024 for approval of Unaudited Fiancial Results (with limited review by statutory auditors) of First Quarter ended 30/06/2024 and appointment of New Chairman of all of its Four Committee w.e.f.13/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting held on 27/05/2024 for approval of Last Qtr/Annual Year ended Audited Results Board Report All Statutory Report of year ended 31/03/2024 Recommedadtion of Final Eq.Dividend Change of Auditors & allied Statutory matters related to year ended 31/03/2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results & A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 15/05/2024) Outcomes of todays Board meeting approval of Audited Resul of last Qtr/Annual year ended 31/03/2024 and recommdation of Divided and finalisation of AGM etc (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

DHP INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Calling All Four Committee Meeting and the Board Meeting on 30/04/2024 for General Annual Closure & preparation of Financial Accounts of FY 2023-24 and Re-appointment of Mr.Asheesh Dabriwal as Managing Director and Re-appointment of Mr.Buddhadeb basu & Dr. Subrata Haldar as Independent Directors wef 30/04/2024 [All three retired on 31/03/2024] and allied Statutory Matters Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30-04-2024 (Started at 1.30 PM & Concluded at 2.00 PM) for approval of Reappointment of Mr.Asheesh Dabriwal as Managing Director (with a revised terms, condition and Remuneration Agreement) & Reappointment of Mr.Buddhadeb Basu & Dr.Subrata Haldar as Non-Executive Independent Director for 5 years period (from 30-04-2024 to 29-05-2029) subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM/EGM etc. Todays Board Meeting dated 30-04-2024 approve the reapoointment of Mr.Ashesh Dabriwal as Managing Director with a revided Remuneration,terms etc. for 5 years from 30/04/2024 to 29/04/2029 and todays also approve the Board for reappointment of Mr.Buddhadeb Basu & Dr.Subrata Haldar as Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of 5 years from 30/04/2024 to 29/04/2029 (Earlier all three person retired from the company w.e.f 31/03/2024, now the same reapoointed wef 30/04/2024). The above appointment is subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM/EGM etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Jan 2024