TO THE MEMBERS OF DHP INDIA LIMITED [CIN : L65921WB1991PLC051555]

1. Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements :

(a) Opinion :

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of DHP INDIA LIMITED [CIN : L65921WB1991PLC051555] (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and a Notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

(b) Basis for Opinion :

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the “Code of Ethics” issued by the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(c) Key Audit Matters :

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. As per our audit and verification of books and records and fact finding etc. we have determined that there are no separate key audit matters applied to this company which is communicated to the audits report. Our audit report in unmodified and self explanatory.

2. Information other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon :

The Companys Board of Director is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report (Directors Report) including Annexures to Boards Report (Directors Report), Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Return, Report on CSR Activities, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

3. Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companies ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

4. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements :

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exits. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also : -

• Identify an assess the risk of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risk, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain and understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3)(i) of the Act, we also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exist related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companies ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exist, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusion are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes its probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charge with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit finding, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charge with governance with a statement that we have compiled with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charge with governance, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore no specific key audit matters. We described this matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determined that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

5. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements :

5.1 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a directors in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “ANNEXTJRE - A” to this report. Our report expresses and unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which impact its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements;

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts-Refer Note No. 28.2 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) . As stated in Note 28.11 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements :-

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable;

(b) No interim dividend was declared by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act;

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to die approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

5.2 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order”), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “ANNEXURE- B”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order.

For NAVIN NAYAR & COMPANY Firm Registration No. 317117E SD/- Chartered Accountants NAVIN NAYAR 8, Camac Street Kolkata - 700 017 Proprietor The 27th day of May, 2024 Membership No. 053267

"ANNEXURE - A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DHP INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) - Referred to in paragraph 5.1(f) of our report of even date to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 :

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DHP INDIA LIMITED [CIN : L65921WB1991PLC051555] (“the Company”), as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over financial Reporting issued by tire Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities includes the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (tire “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the based of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For NAVIN NAYAR & COMPANY Firm Registration No. 317117E SD/- Chartered Accountants NAVIN NAYAR 8, Camac Street Kolkata - 700 017 Proprietor The 27th day of May, 2024 Membership No. 053267

"ANNEXURE - B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 5.2 under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 :

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys - Property, Plant and Equipment i.e. Fixed Assets :

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets. At present the Companys have no Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the records examined by us and based on examination of the conveyance deeds/registered sale deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its Inventories :

(a) As per the information obtained by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned a working capital limits of Rupees Seven Crores from Citibank N.A. Koikata, on the basis of security of current assets. Further, the monthly stock statements as required by Citibank, N.A. Koikata is filed by the Company are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(c) The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account were not material.

3. The Company has not made any investments and also not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to the companies, firms or other Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from public are not applicable.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of statutory dues :

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods & Service Taxes (IGST/CGST/SGST) and any other statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods & Service Taxes (IGST/CGST/SGST) and any other statutory dues were outstanding at the year ended as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of the documents and records, there are no disputed statutory dues, which have not been deposited.

8. There were no transactions that have been surrender or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Hence comment on paragraph 3(viii) of the said Order is not applicable.

9. (a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence comment on paragraph 3(ix) of the said Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the said Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On and overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledged of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies, hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the said Order is not applicable.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence comment on clause 3(x)(a) of the said Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence comment on clause 3(x)(b) of the said Order is not applicable.

11. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As per Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, establishment of vigil mechanism is not mandatory for the company, therefore comment on clause 3(xi)(c) of the said Order is not applicable.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Niddhi Company. Hence comment on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the said Order are not applicable.

13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanation provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. (a) In our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the said Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the said Order is not applicable.

17. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, comments on clause 3(xviii) of the said Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exist as on the date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as an when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will gate discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. The company is contributing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) liability of this financial year by way of Donation made to "Prime Ministers National Relief Fund" as per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule VII [Note 24]. There are no unspent amounts towards CSR is pending or required to be transfer in special account during the year. Hence, comments on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the said Order is not applicable.

21. The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate company hence the said clause in not applicable.