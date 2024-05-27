iifl-logo-icon 1
DHP India Ltd AGM

568.05
(-0.10%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

DHP India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jul 202428 May 2024
AGM 29/07/2024 The existing Statutory Auditors M/s.Navin Nayar & Co.Chartered Accountants (FRN-317117E) have regign after Siging of Annual report on 27/05/2024 due to not having requisite peer Review Certificate. The Board recommend to appoint a New Statutory auditor M/s.NKSJ & Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN-329563E & Peer Review Certificate-014684) for one FY 2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders in 33rd AGM dated 29/07/2024 The Existing Statutory Auditors M/s.Navin Nayar & Co.(FRN-317117E) after signing Report on 27/05/2024 resign wef 27-05-2024 due to not having Requiste Peer Review Certificate. The Board Recommend to appoint a New Statutory Auditors M/s.NKSJ & Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN-329563E & peer Review Cert No.014684) for one Year FY 2024-25 subject to approval of shareholders in 33rd AGM to be held on 29/07/2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Outcome of 33rd AGM to be held on 29/07/2024 (Monday) started at 11.00 AM and Meeting concluded at 4.00 PM on same day and information of passing all seven circulated Resolution by requisite majority and proceedings of 33rd AGM also enclosed. Scrutinizers Report of AGM E-voting, Ballot Voting and Combined Voting of AGM dated 29/07/2024 for all circulated seven resolution which is passed by requisite majority (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

No Record Found

