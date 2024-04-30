TO THE MEMBERS

Your Directors are pleased to presenting the Companys Thirty-Third Annual Report of the business and operations of your Company (“the Company”), along with the Companys Standalone Ind AS Audited Financial Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS :

The Boards Report shall prepared based on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2024 is summarized below:-

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations (net) 5321.72 10899.01 Other Income 2690.57 107.15 Total Revenue excluding Other Comprehensive Income 8012.29 11006.16 Profit Before Finance Cost, Depreciation & Tax [EBITDA] 3431.07 3474.97 (Less): Finance Cost (11.69) (2.89) (Less): Depreciation (368.27) (313.95) Profit Before Tax 3051.11 3158.13 (Less) : Provision for Taxation (inclusive of adjustment of deferred tax asset) (410.64) (815.24) Profit After Tax for the year of Continuing and Total Operation 2640.47 2342.89 Add : Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Taxes] 1880.58 65.10 Total Comprehensive Income for the period 4521.05 2407.99 Add : Profit brought forward from previous year 4.60 1.71 Profit Available for Appropriation 4525.65 2409.70 Appropriations (Less) : Dividend Declared (120.00) (120.00) (Less): Transfer to Other Comprehensive Income (1880.58) (65.10) (Less): Transfer to General Reserve (2520.00) (2220.00) Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet 5.07 4.60 Net Worth (Capital employed at the year end - Rs. in Lakh) 21686.31 17285.25 Book Value of Shares at the year end (Amount in Rs.) 722.88 576.18 Earning per Share (Amount in Rs.) 88.02 78.10

THE YEAR IN SUMMARY :

• During the financial year 2023-24 your Company registered a revenue of Rs.5321.72 Lakhs vs Rs. 10899.01 Lakhs in the previous year - showing a decrease of 51.17%.

• Profit Before TaxisRs.3051.11 Lakhs as against Rs.3158.13 Lakhs in the previous year - showing a decrease of 3.39%.

• Profit After Tax is Rs.2640.47 Lakhs as against Rs.2342.89 Lakhs in the previous year - showing a increase of 12.70%.

• Other Comprehensive Income (Net) is Rs.1880.58 Lakhs as against Rs.65.10 Lakhs in the previous year - showing a increase of 2788.76%.

• EBITDA Margin is 38.08% as against 28.69% in the previous year.

LIQUIDITY

Our principal sources of liquidity are cash and cash equivalents, investments and the cash flow that we generate from our operations. At present, we are debt-free and maintain sufficient cash to meet our strategic and operational requirements. We understand that liquidity in the Balance Sheet has to balance between earning adequate returns and the need to cover financial and business requirements. Liquidity enables us to be agile and ready for meeting unforeseen strategic and business needs, and opportunities. As of March 31, 2024, we had Rs.19691.53 Lakhs in Working Capital.

LIQUIDITY (Cont.)

Liquid assets also include investments in Equity Oriented Mutual fund units and they are monitored periodically. As a result, liquidity risk of cash and cash equivalents and investments is limited. The details of these investments are disclosed under the “Current Investments” section in the Standalone Ind AS Financial statements in this Annual Report.

DIVIDEND AND DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Your Company has a consistent track record of dividend payment. For the financial year ended 31st march, 2024, based on the Companys performance and n conformity with its Dividend Distribution Policy and Pursuant to Section 123 read with Companies (Declaration and Payment of Dividend) Rules, 2014, your Directors are pleased to recommended a Final Equity Dividend of Rs.4/- per equity share on Equity Share of Rs.10/- each i.e. @40% of total Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company (Previous year also Rs. 4/- per equity share on Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each i.e. @40% of total Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company) for approval of the Members in 33 rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The above dividend will be payable out of current years profit of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will entail an out-flow of Rs.120.00 lacs (Previous year also Rs.120.00 lacs) and this is subject to tax deducted at source.

In view of the changes made under the Income-tax Act, 1961, by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by the Company shall be taxable in the hands of the Shareholders. The Company shall, accordingly, make the payment of the Final Dividend after deduction of tax at sources, wherever applicable.

The shares of DHP India Limited (‘the Company) are presently listed on BSE Limited (BSE). Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2016-17/008 dated July 08, 2016, inserted Regulation 43 A in the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations) mandating the formulation of a Dividend Distribution Policy for top 1000 listed entities based on their market capitalization calculated on March 31 of every financial year. In compliance of aforesaid regulations, our Company is not covered as top 1000 listed entity based on their market capitalization as on 31st March, 2024.2014, hence the required Dividend Distribution Policy is not applicable to the Company. However the Board of Directors Voluntarily adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy on their Board Meeting dated 27th May, 2024 is annexed as Annexure-I.

TRANSFER OF RESERVES

The Company transfer Rs.2520.00 Lakhs to General Reserve and Net of Rs.l880.58 Lakhs to Other Comprehensive Income to Accumulated profit and Loss Account to meet the statutory obligations. The Other Equity i.e. Reserves & Surplus thereafter will stand as on March 31, 2024 at Rs.21386.31 Lakhs as against Rs.l6985.28 Lakhs in the previous year. The Current Book value of Rs. 722.88 per Equity Share.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there were no changes in the share capital of the Company. As on 31st march, 2024, the Companys paid-up Equity Share Capital was Rs.300.00 Lakhs comprising of 30,00,000 Equity Shares of face Value of Rs.10/- each. During the Financial Year 2023-24, your Company has neither issued any shares or convertible securities nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity.

BUSINESS DESCRIPTION OF OPERATIONS

Your Company is engaged in Manufacturing of LPG Regulators, accessories & parts and other brass fittings. These products are used for domestic as well as commercial applications. Presently your Company generates most of its revenue from export market. Your Directors continue to be of the opinion that high quality of products and innovations in products as well as improvement in technology along with cost cutting efforts will help your company to face this competition. The company is expected to continue to do well and improve further in the coming years .

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL CHANGES, ORDERS & COMMITMENTS

No significant and material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till the date of this Report, which affect the financial position of the Company. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company. There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future. The Company is virtually debt free and has adequate liquidity to meet its business requirements.

CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has not been any changes in the nature of business of the Company during the Financial Year ended 31st march, 2024.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT

Your Company has neither invited nor accepted any fixed deposits and or any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the year the Company have not paid any loans, guarantees or made any investments referred to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The particulars of other loans given, investments made for the purpose of its business activities are provided in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement (please refer to Note No. 5 & 8 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement).

ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars relating to energy conservation, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in a separate Annexure - “II” attached hereto and form part of the Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTION & POLICY

All the contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis.

During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions, requiring shareholders approval under Regulation 23(4) of the Listing Regulations or Section 188 of the Companies act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transaction as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in prescribed Form No. AOC - 2 is not applicable.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note No. 28.8 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement which sets out Related Party Transaction disclosures as per Ind AS - 24 in terms of Regulation 34(3) read with Part A of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations. The Company, in terms of Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations submits half-yearly disclosures of Related party Transactions to the Stock Exchanges and the same can be accessed on the website of the Company, https://www.dilindia.co.in .

SUBSIDIARIES & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DECLARATION

Your Companies have neither any subsidiaries nor any associate companies within the meaning of Section 2(87) and 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk management is the process of identification, assessment, and prioritization of risk followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximized the realization of opportunities.

The Company has in place a Risk Management Policy which is reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The object of risk management is to have a dynamic and an optimum balance between risk and return and ensure regulatory compliance and conformity with the Board approved policies, it starts with the identification and evaluation process which is followed by optimal use of resources to monitor and minimize the risks. The Company evaluating the all risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputation and other risks.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

Your Company is presently listed with The BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange Limited with Securities Code : 531506 only having nation wide trade. The listing fees for the previous financial year 2023-24 & current financial year 2024-25, both of BSE Ltd., have already been paid till date of the report, and there are no arrears in payment of listing fees outstanding till Financial Year 2024-25.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

Trading in Equity Shares of your Company in the dematerialised form is compulsory for all the shareholders in terms of notification issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Equity Shares of the Company have been activated both in Central Depositories Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities & Depository Limited (NSDL) and may be dematerialsed under the ISIN - INE 590D 01016. Your Company has achieved a high level of dematerialized with about 99.50% of total number of Equity Shares being held in electronic mode with NSDL & CDSL. The Custodian Fees for the previous financial year 202324 & current financial year 2024-25, both of CDSL and NSDL have already been paid.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the year, the Company has transferred the unclaimed and un-encashed dividends of Rs.0.83 Lakhs. Further, 1,000 corresponding shares on which dividends were un-encashed for seven consecutive years were transferred as per the requirements of the IEPF Rules. The details of resultant benefits arising out of shares already transferred to the IEPF, year wise amounts of unclaimed / un en-cashed dividends lying in the unpaid dividend account up to the year, and the corresponding shares, which are liable to be transferred, are provided in tire Corporate Governance Report and are also available on our website, at www.dilindia.co.in . Members are requested to claim the dividend(s), which have remain unclaimed/unpaid, by sending a written request to the Company.

BOARD POLICIES

The details of the policies approved and adopted by the Board as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations are provided in Corporate Governance Report attached hereto and form part of the Report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL & COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD

a) Present Key Managerial Personnel.

The following are Key Managerial Personnel of the Company :-

1. Mr. Asheesh Dabriwal (DIN : 00044783) : Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

2. Mr. Janak Bhardwaj (DIN : 00047641) : Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the Company;

3. Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh : Chief Financial Officer of the Company; and

4. Ms. Suruchi Tiwari: Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

b) Committee of the Board.

The Board of Directors have the following Committees :

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

3. Stakeholders Committee (Stakeholders; Relationship Committee); and

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

The details of the Committee along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meeting are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

c) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

During the year Mr. Rajat Banerjee (DIN : 06473127) and Mrs. Aditi Bagchi (DIN-09840440) appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of Five Years from 10th August, 2023 to 9th August 2028. Mr. Asheesh Dabriwal (DIN-00044783) Managing Director of the Company retired from the post of Managing Director w.e.f. 31st March, 2024. Now The Board of Directors on their Meeting dated 30th April, 2024 again re-appointed Mr. Asheesh Dabriwal (DIN-00044783) as Managing Director for a period of Five years from 30* April, 2024 to 29th April, 2029 and the same send to Notice for 33rd AGM for their Final Approval of Shareholders.

Mr. Buddhedeb Basu (DIN-00061771) and Dr. Subrata Haidar (DIN-00089655), both Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company also retired from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. 31st March, 2024. Now The Board of Directors on their Meeting dated 30th April, 2024 again re-appointed Mr. Buddhedeb Basu (DIN-00061771) and Dr. Subrata Haidar (DIN-00089655) as Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of Five years from 30th April, 2024 to 29th April, 2029 and the same send to Notice for 33rd AGM for their Final Approval of Shareholders.

d) Proposed Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel seeking approval of ensuing AGM

As discussed above - Two Independent Director [Mr.Buddhadeb Basu (DIN-00061771) and Dr. Subrata Haidar (DIN-00089655)] and One Managing Director [Mr.Asheesh Dabriwal (DIN-00044783)] retire from the Board on 31st March, 2024, again Re-appointed by the Board on their Meeting dated 30/04/2024 for a further period of Five (5) years from 30th April, 2024 to 29th April, 2029 - as circulated in the Notice of 33rd AGM for approval of Shareholders.

Now, Mr. Janak Bhardwaj (DIN-00047641), a Executive Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered himself for re-appointment and the same as circulated in this Notice of 33rd AGM for approval of Shareholders.

e) Declaration by an Independent Directors ;

The Company has received declaration from all the Independent Directors (Non-Rotational) of the Company, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as per Section 149(6) & 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, Code for independent directors of the Companies Act, 2013 and of the Listing Regulations.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL & COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD

f) Formal Annual Evaluation :

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and Other individual Directors which includes criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors. The Remuneration paid to Directors & Other Key Managerial Personnel are evaluated by the “Nomination and Remuneration Committee” of the Company on yearly basis.

g) Number of meetings of the Board of Directors :

Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the financial year 2023-24 i.e. year ended March 31,2024. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance of this Annual Report.

h) Policy of Directors Appointment and Remuneration :

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of governance and management. As on March 31,2024, the Board consist of 8 members (including the Directors retired on 31/03/2024 and again re-appointed w.e.f. 30/04/2024), one of whom is non-rotational executive director, one of whom is executive (liable to retire by rotation), one of whom is woman (liable to retire by rotation) and rest five are independent (non-rotational in which four gents and one ladies). The Board periodically evaluates the need for change in its composition and size.

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the directors report.

i) Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors :

The Company proactively keeps its Directors informed of the activities of the Company, its management and operations and provides an overall industry perspective as well as issues being faced by the industry.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that;

(i) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on a ‘going concern basis.

(v) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(vi) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the management Discussion & Analysis, which forms part of this report. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISMAVHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors have formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The policy provides for a frame work and process where by concerns can be raised by its employees against any kind of discrimination, harassement, victimization or any other unfair practice being adopted against them.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024, in Form No. MGT - 7 is available at the Companys website at https://www.dilindia.co.in.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company have already formed a new committee named Corporate & Social Responsibility Committee and adopt a CSR policy to be undertaken by the Company, which has been approved by the Board. The disclosure as per Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are given in a separate Annexure - “III” attached hereto and form part of the Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES & MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

The Company had 228 employees as on March 31, 2024. Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in a separate Annexure - “IV” attached hereto and form part of the Report.

Particulars of employees pursuant to the provisions of Section 197( 12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are only one are enclosed in a separate Annexure - “V” attached hereto and from part of the Report. However the overall top ten employees list as per additional requirement of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are also enclosed in a separate Annexure - “V” attached hereto and from part of the Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) and 15(2) and other relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March, 2024, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report called as “Management Discussion & Analysis Report” is annexed.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 15(2) & 34(3) and other relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended 31st March, 2024, as forms part of the Annual Report and which has been set out in a separate report called “Corporate Governance Report” annexed herewith.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT (Cont.)

The requisite Certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. NAVIN NAYAR & COMPANY, Chartered Accountants, confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under the aforesaid Regulation 15(2) & 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is also annexed to this Report.

STATUTORY INFORMATION AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

The declaration required under regulation 26(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, regarding “Code of Business Ethics” of the Company issued by Chief Executive Officer-cum-Managing Director, is annexed and forms are integral part of this Report.

The certificate required from a Company Secretary in Practice under sub-clause (i) of clause 10 of Part C of Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, regarding “Directors and KMP are not debarred or disqualified from statutory authorities” of the Company issued by Company Secretary in Practice, is annexed and forms are integral part of this Report.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, joint certificate required under regulation 17(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, regarding “CEO/CFO Certification of Financial Report” of the Company issued by Chief Executive Officer-cum-Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, jointly, is annexed and forms are integral part of this Report.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT AND REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

(a) . Statutory Auditors & their Statutory Audit Report & Income Tax Audit Report

The Companys Existing Statutory Auditors (who sign this Audit Report), M/s. Navin Nayar & Company, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 32895IE), after signing this Audit Report tender their resignation due to not having necessary Peer Review Certificate. The Board accept their resignation and appoint a New Statutory Auditors M/s. NKSJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.329563E - having requisite Peer Review Certificate No.014684) appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of One year i.e. Financial Year 2024-25 (from 01/04/2024 to 31/03/2025) from the conclusion of ensuing 33 rd AGM of the Company, as required under section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. Hence the resolution seeking approval of the Members for their appointment at this 33rd AGM.

The Retiring Statutory Auditors also conducted the Income Tax Audit Report of the Company for F.Y. 202324. There is no audit qualification, reservation or adverse remark for the year under review. The opinion made by retiring Statutory Auditors in the Auditors Report to the Members of the Company have been dealt with in the Notes to the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Balance Sheet in Notes No. 1 to 28.15 of the Accounts. These are self explanatory and do not call for further comments.

(b) . Cost Auditors

The Board has received and approve the Cost Audit Report from Mr. Kishore Majumdar, Practicing Cost Accountant and Proprietor of M/s. K. MAJUMDAR & ASSOCIATES, Cost Accountants of Cost Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Year ended March 31, 2024). There are no adverse/unfavorable remarks suggested by the Cost Auditors in their Report. The Board again appoint Mr. Kishore Majumdar, Practicing Cost Accountant and Proprietor of M/s. K. MAJUMDAR & ASSOCIATES, Cost Accountants for next Financial Year 2024-25 (Year ended March 31,2025) as Cost Auditor of the Company.

(c) . Secretarial Auditors & their Secretarial Audit Report & Secretarial Standards

The Board has received and approve the Secretarial Audit Report from Mr. Sushil Tiwari, Practicing Companies Secretaries and Proprietor of M/s. SUSHIL TIWARI & ASSOCIATES, Companies Secretaries of Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Year ended March 31, 2024). The Secretarial Audit Report and the Secretarial Annual Compliance Report, both for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed in a separate report namely “Secretarial Audit Report” in Form No. MR-3 and its Annexure- “A” and “Secretarial Annual Compliance Report”. The Secretarial Audit Report and Secretarial Annual Compliance Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Company complies with all applicable Secretarial Standards.

The Board again appoint Mr. Sushil Tiwari, Practicing Companies Secretaries and Proprietor of M/s. SUSHIL TIWARI & ASSOCIATES, Companies Secretaries for next Financial Year 2024-25 (Year ended March 31, 2025) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

(d) . Internal Auditors

The Existing Internal Audtor Mr. Timir Baran Hazra, Chartered Accountants, a Practicing Chartered Accountants and Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, submitted regularly the Quarterly Internal Audit Report of Financial Year 2023-24 (Year ended March 31,2024). The Board again appoint Mr. Timir Baran Hazra, Chartered Accountants, a Practicing Chartered Accountants and Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as Internal Auditor for next Financial Year 2024-25 (Year ended March 31,2025).

(e) . Reporting of Fraud by Auditors

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors (Statutory & Income Tax Audit) nor the secretarial auditors & cost auditors & internal auditors has reported to the audit committee, under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officer or employees, the details of which need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of The Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, Company provides for diversity and equal opportunities to all employees across the Company, based on merit and ability. The cultures of the Company ensure the aspects of work-life balance for employees, especially for woman and are suitably addressed. During the year, no complaints of sexual harassment were received.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises Non-Executive & Independent Directors only namely Mr. Buddhadeb Basu (Chairman), Non-Executive & Independent Director and Dr. Subrata Haidar, Mr. Surajit Raha & Mr. Rajat Banerjee as other Members. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE, NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND CSR COMMITTEE

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprises one Non-Executive Independent Director namely Mr. Buddhadeb Basu (Chairman) & one Non-Executive Women Director namely Mrs. Anjum Dhandhania (Member) and one Non-Executive Independent Women Director namely Mrs. Aditi Bagchi (Member) and one Executive Director namely Mr. Asheesh Dabriwal (Member). All the recommendations made by the Stakeholder Relationship Committee were accepted by the Board.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE, NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND CSR COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises three Non-Executive Independent Director namely Mr. Buddhadeb Basu (Chairman), Mr. Surajit Raha (Member), & Mr. Rajat Banerjee (Member) and one NonExecutive & Woman Director namely Mrs. Anjum Dhandhania (Member). All the recommendations made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were accepted by the Board.

The Corporate & Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee comprises three Non-Executive & Independent Director namely Mr. Buddhadeb Basu (Chairman), Mr. Surajit Raha (Members) & Mrs. Aditi Bagchi (Member) and one Executive Director namely Mr. Asheesh Dabriwal (Member). All the recommendations made by the Corporate & Social Responsibility Committee were accepted by the Board.

PROCEEDING UNDER INSOLVNCY AND BANKRUPCY CODE, 2016

There are no proceedings, either filed by Company or against the Company, pending under the Insolvency and bankruptcy Code, 2016 s amended before the national Company law Tribunal or other Courts as on 31st March, 2024.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT OF LOANS TAKEN FROM BANKS/FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

The Company serviced all the debts & financial commitments as and when became due and no settlements were entered into with the bankers..

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS AND INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

Your Directors state that during the Financial Year 2023-24 the Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to “Meeting of the Board of Directors” and “General Meetings” respectively. In the preparation of the Financial Statements, the Company has applied the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

GREEN INITIATIVES IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company supports and welcomes the “Green Initiative” undertaken by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, permitting electronic dissemination of Notices, Annual Reports through email to Members whose email IDs are registered with the Company/Depository Participants). Your Company send Notices of 33rd AGM and Annual Reports of F.Y. 2023-24 through email to Members whose email IDs are registered with tire Company/Depository Participant(s). Members can access all the documents relating to Annual General Meeting from Companys website at https://www.dilindia.co.in .

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosures or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on this items during the year under review:

1) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

2) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOS referred to in this Report.

4) Neither the Managing Director nor the any Executive Director of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

ANNEXURES AND OTHER REPORT FORMING PART OF BOARDS REPORT

The Annexures referred to this Report and Other Reports/Certificate is a forming part of this Board Report to be disclosed are annexed as under :-

A1 Annexure of this Directors Report

1) Annexure -1 - Dividend Distribution Policy.

2) Annexure - II - Conservation of energy, technology, absorption and foreign exchange earing & outgo.

3) Annexure - III - Corporate & Social Responsibility (CSR) Report.

4) Annexure - IV - Disclosure of Remuneration to Managerial Personnel.

5) Annexure - V - Particulars of Employees as required under section 197(2) of the Companies Act, 2013

B1 Other Report & Certificates

1) Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

2) Corporate Governance Report

3) Declaration by C.E.O. & Managing Director for code of Conduct

4) Certificate from Practicing Companies Secretary as per Regulation 34(3) and clause 10 of part C of Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) regarding Directors.

5) Certificate by Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O.) and Chief Financial Officer (C.F.O.)

6) Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR-3 along with Annexure-"A”

7) Secretarial Annual Compliance Report

8) Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.