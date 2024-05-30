To the Members of

DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Dhruva Capital Services Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, If we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws & regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 included in these financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor. The report of the predecessor auditor on the comparative financial information dated 30th May 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion. Our opinion on the financial statements is not modified in respect of this matter on the comparative financial information.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Except for matters stated in para ( E) below with respect to requirement of audit trail ;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) The modification/s relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (b) above and paragraph ( E )below.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position;

(b) The Company did not have any Long Term Contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall: Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the company or Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, and that the company shall:

Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the funding party or Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries: and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(C) The company has not declared dividend during the year.

(D ) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of theAct:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year so provisions of Section 197 of the Act is not applicable, so no remuneration in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act have been paid. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

(E) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, the company has used accounting software for maintain its books of accounts for the financial year in date 31st March 2024 ,wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled for the relevant transaction throughout the year and accordingly Rule 11(g) of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For MAHENDRA SUBHASH & CO Chartered Accountants Sd/- (CA. MAHENDRA K AGARWAL) Proprietor Membership No.058728 UDIN: 24058728BKFDXB4421 Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the financial statements of Dhruva Capital Services

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets during the year .Hence, reporting under clause 3 (i)(a)(b) not Applicable.

(b) According to information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of record of Company, the Company has regular Programmed of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant & Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programmed, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of record of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property transactions Act.1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company , company does not have any inventory during the year . Hence, reporting under the clause 3(ii) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the Records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) According to information & explanation given to us, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Act, with respect to loans & investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of section 73 to section 76 of the act and the rules made there under during the period under audit. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and any other statutory dues as applicable with appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amount payable were in arrear as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us by the management, there were no statutory dues payable in respect of Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales-Tax,Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

viii) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the Tax Assessments under the Income tax Act.1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31March 2024.

(x) (a) The company has raised money by way of preferential issue of 800000 equity shares for Rs80 lakh at a premium of premium of Rs240 lakh during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of 800000 Equity shares fully paid up during the year the company has complied with the provision of section 42 and section 62 of the companies act 2013.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to date of this report), Hence comment under the said clause does not arise

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transaction with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with his directors and hence, provision of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The company is a non-banking finance company registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 viz certificate of registration number 10.00098 dated 1st day of September 1999 with RBI, department, of non-banking supervision Jaipur regional office .

(b) The Company is registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has carried non-banking financial business having a valid registered certification from RBI..

(c) The Company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans are based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance Sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(b) Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of the Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on an Independent Legal opinion obtained by the Company, upon irrevocable transfer of funds by the Company to implementing Agencies for designated multiyear projects undertaken through them, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not Applicable.

(xxi) According to information and explanation given to us, clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable.

For MAHENDRA SUBHASH & CO Chartered Accountants Sd/- (CA. MAHENDRA K AGARWAL) Proprietor Membership No.058728 UDIN: 24058728BKFDXB4421 Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the financial statements of Dhruva Capital Services Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For MAHENDRA SUBHASH & CO Chartered Accountants Sd/- (CA. MAHENDRA K AGARWAL) Proprietor Membership No.058728 UDIN:24058728BKPDXB4421 Date: 30.05.2024

CIN - L67120RJ1994PLC008593