Open₹352
Prev. Close₹350.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.81
Day's High₹352
Day's Low₹316
52 Week's High₹485.2
52 Week's Low₹223.85
Book Value₹32.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.35
P/E71.27
EPS4.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.06
3.26
3.26
3.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.1
1.44
1.39
1.29
Net Worth
12.16
4.7
4.65
4.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-2.07
0.04
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kailash Karnawat
Non Executive Director
Meena Karnawat
Independent Director
Upendra Tater
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Doshi
Company Secretary
Ritika Kumawat
Additional Director
Chanchal Kedia
Summary
Dhruva Capital Services Limited was incorporated in 1995 in Udaipur. The Company is engaged into Investment and Financing. The major business activities are undertaken within and around Udaipur only. The Company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. Besides operating into financial services sector, it engages in hire purchase and leasing operations, as well as offers ICDs, loans, and advances. In 2023, interest was the major source of earning. The initiative as taken by Company to improve the financial operations were good. Presently, the Company has focused on NBFC business and liquidate its real estate investments.
The Dhruva Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹316 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is ₹128.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is 71.27 and 10.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhruva Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is ₹223.85 and ₹485.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhruva Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.35%, 3 Years at 325.87%, 1 Year at 59.75%, 6 Month at -9.86%, 3 Month at -18.64% and 1 Month at -6.24%.
