iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Share Price

316
(-9.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:32:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open352
  • Day's High352
  • 52 Wk High485.2
  • Prev. Close350.65
  • Day's Low316
  • 52 Wk Low 223.85
  • Turnover (lac)3.81
  • P/E71.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.12
  • EPS4.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)128.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

352

Prev. Close

350.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3.81

Day's High

352

Day's Low

316

52 Week's High

485.2

52 Week's Low

223.85

Book Value

32.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

128.35

P/E

71.27

EPS

4.92

Divi. Yield

0

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.18%

Non-Promoter- 45.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.06

3.26

3.26

3.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.1

1.44

1.39

1.29

Net Worth

12.16

4.7

4.65

4.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-2.07

0.04

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhruva Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kailash Karnawat

Non Executive Director

Meena Karnawat

Independent Director

Upendra Tater

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Doshi

Company Secretary

Ritika Kumawat

Additional Director

Chanchal Kedia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhruva Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Dhruva Capital Services Limited was incorporated in 1995 in Udaipur. The Company is engaged into Investment and Financing. The major business activities are undertaken within and around Udaipur only. The Company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. Besides operating into financial services sector, it engages in hire purchase and leasing operations, as well as offers ICDs, loans, and advances. In 2023, interest was the major source of earning. The initiative as taken by Company to improve the financial operations were good. Presently, the Company has focused on NBFC business and liquidate its real estate investments.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhruva Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Dhruva Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹316 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is ₹128.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is 71.27 and 10.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhruva Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is ₹223.85 and ₹485.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd?

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.35%, 3 Years at 325.87%, 1 Year at 59.75%, 6 Month at -9.86%, 3 Month at -18.64% and 1 Month at -6.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhruva Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruva Capital Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.