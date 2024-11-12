iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Appointment of Additional director, CEO and resignation of Independent Director.
Board Meeting21 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
Cessation of Mr. Mustafa Mohammad as Director of the Company
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quater ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other items of the agenda the following: Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today July 10, 2024, interalia, considered and approved/noted the following: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other items of the agenda the following: We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30.05.2024 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at First Floor, 60-D, Panchwati, Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313001, wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve items of the agenda: We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 12.02.2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at First Floor, 60-D, Panchwati, Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313001, wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved Please find attached herewith the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of our Company. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

