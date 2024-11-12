|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Additional director, CEO and resignation of Independent Director.
|Board Meeting
|21 Nov 2024
|21 Nov 2024
|Cessation of Mr. Mustafa Mohammad as Director of the Company
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quater ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other items of the agenda the following: Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today July 10, 2024, interalia, considered and approved/noted the following: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other items of the agenda the following: We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 30.05.2024 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at First Floor, 60-D, Panchwati, Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313001, wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|DHRUVA CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve items of the agenda: We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 12.02.2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at First Floor, 60-D, Panchwati, Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313001, wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved Please find attached herewith the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of our Company. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
