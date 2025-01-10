Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.06
3.26
3.26
3.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.1
1.44
1.39
1.29
Net Worth
12.16
4.7
4.65
4.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0.02
Total Liabilities
12.16
4.73
4.7
4.6
Fixed Assets
0
1.91
1.92
1.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.67
0.67
0.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0
Networking Capital
0.05
-0.23
-0.2
-0.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.29
0.07
0.07
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.29
-0.26
-0.28
Cash
0.23
0.06
0
0.03
Total Assets
0.33
2.41
2.41
2.37
