Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

348
(2.08%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.06

3.26

3.26

3.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.1

1.44

1.39

1.29

Net Worth

12.16

4.7

4.65

4.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

0.02

Total Liabilities

12.16

4.73

4.7

4.6

Fixed Assets

0

1.91

1.92

1.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.67

0.67

0.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

0

Networking Capital

0.05

-0.23

-0.2

-0.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.29

0.07

0.07

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.29

-0.26

-0.28

Cash

0.23

0.06

0

0.03

Total Assets

0.33

2.41

2.41

2.37

