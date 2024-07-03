Dhruva Capital Services Ltd Summary

Dhruva Capital Services Limited was incorporated in 1995 in Udaipur. The Company is engaged into Investment and Financing. The major business activities are undertaken within and around Udaipur only. The Company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC. Besides operating into financial services sector, it engages in hire purchase and leasing operations, as well as offers ICDs, loans, and advances. In 2023, interest was the major source of earning. The initiative as taken by Company to improve the financial operations were good. Presently, the Company has focused on NBFC business and liquidate its real estate investments.