To The Members of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited Report on the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the

Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and other information in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or ostherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the

Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists,

We are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the

Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that We identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that We have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, We give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and

Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian

Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st

March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate

Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has no pending litigations as at the end of the year; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. 1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note no 28 (h) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

2) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note no. 28 (h) to the financial statement, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

3) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. During the year company has not declared or paid any dividend so section 123 of Companies Act 2013 is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, performed by us on the

Company, have used accounting software for maintaining their respective books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

h. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the current year, no remuneration is paid by the company to its directors hence section 197(16) of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of its Property Plant & Equipment & Intangible Assets: a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of Property Plant & Equipment. (B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not possess any Intangible assets. Hence, paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b. Majority of the assets have been physically verified by the management according to a program designed to cover substantial items, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the fixed assets during the year, no material discrepancies between the book records and physical inventory are noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not possess any immovable properties. Hence, paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year ended March 31, 2024.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. We have been informed that, inventories have been verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable with regard to the size of company. According to information and explanations given to us by the management, no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any working capital loans during any point of time of the year from banks or financial institutions. Hence, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) In respect of the loans secured or unsecured to the Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties: a. During the year the Company has not provided security or guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. b. The company has not granted unsecured loan to the Companies in the nature of loans.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made except in case of interest free loan given to Companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act, which in the opinion of management, is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, and hence the provisions of Section 73 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provision of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to me, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues: a. According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in

depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income

Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to me, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales tax, service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or GST that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to me, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction previously unrecorded in the books of accounts as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(ix) a.The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

c. The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Hence, paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a. Based on the audit procedures performed and representation obtained from management we report that, no case of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

b. During the year, no report under section 143(12) of the companies act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under the rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

c. In our opinion and according to the explanation and information given to me, there is no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not have internal audit system for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of books of accounts, there has been no cash losses incurred by the Company during the financial year 2022-23.

(xviii) There has been no resignation from of the Statutory Auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and We neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 about the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company. Thus the paragraph 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For, S D P M & Co. For J Singh & Associates Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN : 126741W FRN : 110266W Sunil Dad Amit J Joshi Partner Partner M.No. 120702 M.No. 120022 UDIN: 24120702BKHIGO8383 UDIN : 24120022BKAVAT8131 Date : 10/06/2024 Date : 10/06/2024 Place : Ahmedabad Place : Ahmedabad

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that We comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence We have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, merge, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.