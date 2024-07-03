Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹17.66
Prev. Close₹17.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.21
Day's High₹17.66
Day's Low₹17.32
52 Week's High₹31.45
52 Week's Low₹11.05
Book Value₹20.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.49
P/E36.85
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.26
1.52
1.04
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.69
2.74
0.84
0.3
Net Worth
4.95
4.26
1.88
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Revenue
14.57
7.12
9.35
0
yoy growth (%)
104.48
-23.82
0
Raw materials
-14.5
-7.18
-9.17
0
As % of sales
99.5
100.77
98.09
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.02
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.36
-0.09
0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.09
0.02
-0.03
Working capital
-0.42
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
104.48
-23.82
Op profit growth
79.11
-170.43
EBIT growth
-488.39
-170.43
Net profit growth
-471.86
-174.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chintan Nayan Bhai Rajyaguru
Executive Director
Nayankumar Labhshankar Rajyaguru
Non Executive Director
Ilaben Nayanbhai Rajyaguru
Additional Director
ASHISH AGARWAL
Chairman
Keva! D. Dave
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Bharkatya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd
Summary
Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited was incorporated as Dhyani Enterprise Private Limited dated October 9, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, name of the Company was changed to Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Private Limited dated October 14, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on October 18, 2021. Further, the Company status was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Limited dated November 9, 2021 and was further changed to Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited vide Incorporation Certificate dated December 21, 2023. The Company promoted by Mr. Chintan Nayan Bhai Rajyaguru was initially engaged into the business of trading of vitrified tiles and marbles primarily used for flooring solutions. The Company commenced this business in year 2019, upon takeover of the business from the earlier promoters. The Company operates its business divided into two product categories comprising of Double charge vitrified tiles and Glazed vitrified tiles. Double charge vitrified tiles are tiles that are fed through a press which prints the pattern with a double layer of pigment, 3 to 4 mm thicker than other types of tiles. Glazed vitrified tiles are flat slabs manufactured from ceramic materials such as clay, feldspar and quartz and other additives and fired at high temperatures to ensure high strength and low water absorption. These tiles are coa
Read More
The Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd is ₹29.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd is 36.85 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd is ₹11.05 and ₹31.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.69%, 1 Year at -33.51%, 6 Month at -25.57%, 3 Month at -26.55% and 1 Month at 27.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.