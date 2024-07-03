iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd Share Price

17.32
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.66
  • Day's High17.66
  • 52 Wk High31.45
  • Prev. Close17.32
  • Day's Low17.32
  • 52 Wk Low 11.05
  • Turnover (lac)9.21
  • P/E36.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.15
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

17.66

Prev. Close

17.32

Turnover(Lac.)

9.21

Day's High

17.66

Day's Low

17.32

52 Week's High

31.45

52 Week's Low

11.05

Book Value

20.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.49

P/E

36.85

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

23 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.63%

Non-Promoter- 77.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.26

1.52

1.04

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.69

2.74

0.84

0.3

Net Worth

4.95

4.26

1.88

0.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Revenue

14.57

7.12

9.35

0

yoy growth (%)

104.48

-23.82

0

Raw materials

-14.5

-7.18

-9.17

0

As % of sales

99.5

100.77

98.09

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.02

-0.02

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.36

-0.09

0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.09

0.02

-0.03

Working capital

-0.42

0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

104.48

-23.82

Op profit growth

79.11

-170.43

EBIT growth

-488.39

-170.43

Net profit growth

-471.86

-174.28

No Record Found

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chintan Nayan Bhai Rajyaguru

Executive Director

Nayankumar Labhshankar Rajyaguru

Non Executive Director

Ilaben Nayanbhai Rajyaguru

Additional Director

ASHISH AGARWAL

Chairman

Keva! D. Dave

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Bharkatya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd

Summary

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited was incorporated as Dhyani Enterprise Private Limited dated October 9, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, name of the Company was changed to Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Private Limited dated October 14, 2021. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on October 18, 2021. Further, the Company status was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Dhyaani Tile and Marblez Limited dated November 9, 2021 and was further changed to Dhyaani Tradeventtures Limited vide Incorporation Certificate dated December 21, 2023. The Company promoted by Mr. Chintan Nayan Bhai Rajyaguru was initially engaged into the business of trading of vitrified tiles and marbles primarily used for flooring solutions. The Company commenced this business in year 2019, upon takeover of the business from the earlier promoters. The Company operates its business divided into two product categories comprising of Double charge vitrified tiles and Glazed vitrified tiles. Double charge vitrified tiles are tiles that are fed through a press which prints the pattern with a double layer of pigment, 3 to 4 mm thicker than other types of tiles. Glazed vitrified tiles are flat slabs manufactured from ceramic materials such as clay, feldspar and quartz and other additives and fired at high temperatures to ensure high strength and low water absorption. These tiles are coa
Company FAQs

What is the Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd share price today?

The Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd is ₹29.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd is 36.85 and 0.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd is ₹11.05 and ₹31.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd?

Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -3.69%, 1 Year at -33.51%, 6 Month at -25.57%, 3 Month at -26.55% and 1 Month at 27.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.37 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

